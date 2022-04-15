19 associated with Dorchester gang indicted on gun, drug, racketeering charges

The group’s activity spans to Cambridge, Somerville, Everett, Randolph, Quincy, Taunton, and other parts of Massachusetts, and members traffic cocaine, crack, oxycodone, and marijuana throughout the state, prosecutors said. Investigators have seized 21 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and more than 1 kilogram of cocaine from members, according to the statement.

The gang’s members and associates are involved in criminal activity in Dorchester and nearby areas that also includes murder, armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, home invasion, and carjacking, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office.

Nineteen alleged members and associates of a violent Dorchester-based criminal gang known as Cameron Street have been charged in a 39-count federal indictment with crimes that include gun and drug trafficking, illegal gun possession, racketeering conspiracy, and possessing guns in furtherance of drug trafficking, officials said Friday.

“Members and associates of the Cameron Street gang have, for years, allegedly plagued Boston, Brockton and the neighboring communities with serious, violent crimes through the confluence of guns, drugs and harm,” US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in the statement. “Law-abiding residents of Dorchester, Brockton and other impacted communities deserve to live, work and thrive free of fear and trauma. With these charges, and today’s arrests, our aim is to bring peace and safety back to these neighborhoods.”

Cameron Street members are accused of using violence against rival gangs and witnesses to maintain and increase the gang’s status and protect its power and its territory, prosecutors said.

They have allegedly helped each other procure guns, form and maintain connections for drug trafficking, resolve territorial disputes with rival gangs, and provide safe havens for other members who are wanted by police, according to the statement.

Prosecutors say gang members also use social media and post videos online to promote Cameron Street, denigrate rivals, and celebrate murders and other violent crimes they have committed.

Gang members identify themselves using tattoos, hand signs, and jewelry and clothing that use the letters “C,” “A,” and “M,” or numbers that correspond to those letters’ positions in the alphabet, “3-1-1-3,” according to the statement.

Those indicted on various gun, drug, and racketeering charges include include Kenny Romero, 28; Anthony Centeio, 33; Felisberto Lopes, 36; Keiarri Dyette, 24; Eric Correia, 24; Paulo Santos, 33; Devante Lopes, 27; Charod Taylor, 33; Jose Afonseca, 30; James Rodrigues, 32; Jonathan Darosa, 29; Clayton Rodrigues, 26; Wilter Rodrigues, 35; Michael Lopes, 34; Victor Nunez, 41; Fnu Lnu, no age provided; Jamaal Davis, 29; Michael Nguyen, 22; and Steve Depina, 35, according to the statement.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.