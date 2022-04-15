An odd 911 call led to the dramatic rescue of man trapped in a wall at Back Bay Station

The caller said he had fallen and was injured. He thought his hips were broken.

On the morning of April 9, Moneeka Colston received a 911 call that she’ll never forget.

Boston firefighters used a sledgehammer to free a man who was trapped behind this wall at Back Bay station on April 9.

Colston asked if he had hit his head.

“He said, ‘I think so,’” she said.

After nearly 20 years of working as 911 call taker for the Boston police, Colston was used to getting medical calls. But this was anything but typical.

“He couldn’t tell me where he was,” Colston said in an interview with the Globe. “He couldn’t tell me how he got where he was.”

The cellphone location came in as 165 Dartmouth St., which is by a parking garage adjacent to the Back Bay MBTA station.

“What do you see around you? What do you hear?” she said to him. “He said he saw a wall with graffiti on it. He told me that he could hear the highway.”

His name was Craig and he was 50 years old. He was a shirtless white male wearing jeans and sneakers. All he had with him was a blanket and his phone, which had 25 percent of battery left. He told her he’d been there for 24 hours.

She told him to yell for help to see if anyone was around him, and he did. It didn’t work. As time went on, they both became concerned.

“This man is yelling, and no one hears him,” she said. “His words to me were, ‘They’re not gonna find me.’”

Colston did her best to keep him calm and assured him that help was on the way.

“I said, ‘Craig, I’m gonna stay on the phone with you until they find you. They’re gonna find you,’” she said.

She ended up staying on the phone with him for over an hour as Boston police, firefighters, State Police and Boston EMS workers searched the area. They were eventually drawn to the sound of his voice, which was coming from an out-of-the-way spot tucked between the Massachusetts Turnpike and the Back Bay MBTA Station.

They eventually were able to pinpoint his location and figured out that he was trapped behind a wall that runs along Track 7. The rescuers went into the station and Boston firefighters used a sledgehammer to create a hole in the wall to free him.

No further details were available Friday on why he was in the vicinity, and how he fell into the crawlspace.

He told police he was walking through a parking garage and fell “off a ledge,” but he could not recall any more information, according to Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.

If she had not stayed on the line with him, Colston said, it probably would have been “a different outcome....a different type of call.”

Boyle said the incident highlights the important role that 911 call takers play in emergency situations and the “amazing work” they do behind the scenes every day.





