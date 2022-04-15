Bipartisan panel in Maine signs off on budget that includes $850 payments to residents

The Maine Legislature’s Appropriations Committee unanimously approved a supplemental budget early Friday that includes $850 payouts to more than 850,000 residents amid worries of inflation.

The budget tracks closely with the governor's proposal and would return more than half of a state budget surplus topping $1 billion to qualifying residents in the form of one-time checks.

The budget also creates a fund to address PFAS contamination, invests in education, and delivers property tax relief.