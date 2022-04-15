Confessions of a former Swan Boat driver

I showed up on my first day and was given the classic Swan Boat driver uniform of dark blue, knee-length khaki shorts, a baseball hat, and two polos (white on Sundays, gray the rest of the time). The long shorts weren’t exactly high fashion, but I quickly realized they were the way to go when your thighs are rubbing against metal and chipped paint all day. That’s just one thing I learned from my short stint at the helm of a giant white swan. With the boats opening for the 2022 season on Saturday, my colleagues convinced me to share a few other things I learned along the way. Here is a peek behind the curtain.

Towards the end of last summer, I had a friend come to visit, and as you do with out-of-town guests, we played tourists, venturing to the Public Garden Swan Boats for a ride. While waiting in line, I found myself chatting up the employees about the work they do. I’d been looking for a way to make some money before beginning my regular fall job and was intrigued. So I asked if they needed any help for the end of the season. They gave me a contact number and before I knew it, I was the next Swan Boat driver-in-training.

Advertisement

A lazy day in the park this is not

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

The first and most important thing to know is that these boats are completely pedal powered. They didn’t tell me that until after I signed the paperwork. To this day, I have no idea how I pulled 20 people on that thing with nothing stronger than bike pedals. On the plus side, my legs never looked better than they did that summer. And by the way, you don’t even get an interview for the job unless you’re tall enough to reach the pedals at the bottom of the boat. For reference, I’m 5 feet 9 inches tell.

Advertisement

Despite all the physical demands, you’re not required to recite a zillion facts about Boston to guests, as you do with other tourist attractions. In fact, most of the drivers don’t say much at all, instead allowing the group to enjoy the scenery. I liked adding jokes and stories when I could, though. Did you know the lantern in the pond was a gift from our sister city of Kyoto, Japan? And that it’s never actually been lit?

There’s no mother duckling steering you to that island

The training to drive the swan boats is no picnic. You basically drive in circles around the pond until you learn how to do it properly. The youngest boat is from the 1990s, so they’re all pretty unwieldy and more than a little hard to control. The steering is done by pulling two ropes in either direction and navigating the route comes down to muscle memory.

The drivers have certain landmarks we use around the Public Garden so we know when to start turning, since changing direction is a drawn-out process. For example, when the flag on the front of my boat lined up with the middle of the bridge over the pond, that’s when it was time to start pulling the rope to go right. My first few drives, I had to be accompanied by a more experienced driver until the boss felt confident I wouldn’t crash the boat with people on it. I’m proud to say I never did.

Advertisement

Safety first, people!

Safety training is a huge priority. The Swan Boats are strict about the no-standing rule aboard the boats. It makes sense, with so many kids aboard. Since it’s hard to see all the passengers while you’re driving from the back of the boat, there is a bell on the dock that the other workers ring to get your attention if something happens.

But here’s the real secret. The water is only only 2-3 feet deep. So while we had to read an extensive safety manual before starting, if someone falls off, our protocol was usually just have them stand up. Of more frequent concern was what to do when someone dropped a personal item in the water, which they did. A lot. This is dangerous because their hand can get caught under the boat if they reach for the item. So after the ride is over, the driver gets a big hook and takes a rowboat out to the fallen possessions. I’ve had to fish out sunglasses, hats, and lots of baby toys.

It takes a village to prepare the swans for their day in the sun

Setting up and breaking down the boats is the most tedious part of the job. I never wanted the first or last shift because they’re so much extra work. In the morning, the drivers got there early and polished the gold poles and wiped down the swans. Sometimes, there were donuts, though. I liked that.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, we tied together all the boats and everything on the dock and sent the whole setup out to the middle of the pond, where it was anchored by a chain that’s then unlocked and pulled back up the following morning. One day, the chain got stuck in the bottom of the pond and we all stayed after to try and unlock it. My coworker got to wear the big waterproof suit and go out into the pond. I was jealous.

Tip your driver. No, really, tip your driver

Tips are rare and they shouldn’t be. On behalf of all the drivers who will be working this season, they appreciate your tips. They’re not allowed to ask for them, but trust me, they’re grateful when you think to leave a few dollars.

Tickets to ride the Swan Boats are kept under $5 though the attraction’s broad reputation would justify imposing the same upcharges seen at other Boston classics. That’s because Lyn and Phil, the fourth generation of the Paget family to run the boats, care so much about keeping the Swan Boats accessible. While I was only there for a few weeks, I joined a staff that largely returns season after season. This is in no small part due to Lyn, Phil, and the women who run the gift shop on the dock.

Being a swan boat driver is exhausting. I don’t understand how my coworkers did it for years. But I did have fun coming up with goose-themed puns and sharing fun facts about the city. And the kids are just the cutest. They get so excited. Plus, my mom loves the swan ornament I got her at the gift shop with my employee discount.

Advertisement

Oh, and let me end by answering the question that everyone always asked me after we docked: The “Make Way for Ducklings” statue is down the path and to the right.

Annie Bennett can be reached at annie.bennett@globe.com.