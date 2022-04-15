Dorchester man identified as victim of Roxbury homicide

A 27-year-old Dorchester man has been identified as the person shot to death in Roxbury Tuesday night, Boston police said Friday.

Officers responded to 66 Walnut Park shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday in response to a 911 call and ShotSpotter activation, both reporting gunfire in the neighborhood, police said.

Officers found Junior Pimentel De La Cruz suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.