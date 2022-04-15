Firefighters battle 6-alarm fire in Lawrence

The fire marshal’s office sent a rehab truck, equipped with resources to help fire personnel fighting the fire, he said.

The fire broke out at 28 Crosby St., Jake Wark, a spokesman for the State fire marshal’s office, said in an e-mail shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters were battling a massive 6-alarm fire in Lawrence late Friday night, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

“Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office are en route to join Lawrence FD in the origin and cause investigation,” Wark said.

Lawrence fire officials were not immediately available for comment.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

