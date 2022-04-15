fb-pixel Skip to main content

Firefighters battle 6-alarm fire in Lawrence

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated April 15, 2022, 24 seconds ago

Firefighters were battling a massive 6-alarm fire in Lawrence late Friday night, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

The fire broke out at 28 Crosby St., Jake Wark, a spokesman for the State fire marshal’s office, said in an e-mail shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The fire marshal’s office sent a rehab truck, equipped with resources to help fire personnel fighting the fire, he said.

“Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office are en route to join Lawrence FD in the origin and cause investigation,” Wark said.

Lawrence fire officials were not immediately available for comment.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

