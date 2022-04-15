Firefighters battle 6-alarm fire in Lawrence

Firefighters were battling a massive 6-alarm fire in Lawrence late Friday night, according to the state fire marshal’s office.
The fire broke out at 28 Crosby St., Jake Wark, a spokesman for the State fire marshal’s office, said in an e-mail shortly before 10:30 p.m.
The fire marshal’s office sent a rehab truck, equipped with resources to help fire personnel fighting the fire, he said.
#BREAKING Fire raging in Lawrence on Crosby Street #7News pic.twitter.com/G5l7STmhww— Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) April 16, 2022
April 16, 2022
Amesbury Engine 1 responding to the City of Lawrence for the 7th+ Alarm building fire. Multiple structures are involved. #MutualAid— Amesbury FD (@Local1783) April 16, 2022
A different perspective on this massive fire in Lawrence #7News pic.twitter.com/P2V4hcGO3q— Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) April 16, 2022
“Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office are en route to join Lawrence FD in the origin and cause investigation,” Wark said.
Lawrence fire officials were not immediately available for comment.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
