Governor McKee is slightly more popular than President Biden in Rhode Island, poll shows

Governor Dan McKee is slightly more popular than President Joe Biden in Rhode Island, but a new poll shows that both Democrats find themselves under water when it comes to how residents think they’re handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States shows that McKee’s approval rating ticked up from 34 percent in January to 40.5 percent in March. Biden’s approval rating was up less than two percentage points, to 37.4 percent.
McKee trails every governor in New England, but his approval rating is better than national average of 39 percent. Here’s a look at the pandemic approval ratings for each governor in the region
Advertisement
- Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R): 59.2 percent
- Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (R): 55.1 percent
- Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D): 50.4 percent
- New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R): 45.7 percent
- Maine Governor Janet Mills (D): 42.6 percent
- Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee (D): 37.4 percent
The approval rating of nearly every governor in the country has dropped significantly since the early days of the pandemic. For several months in 2020, former governor Gina Raimondo’s approval rating was over 70 percent. By the time she left office to join Biden’s administration last year, it had fallen to 40 percent (where McKee is now).
The consortium includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, and has conducted 17 50-state surveys during the pandemic. The most recent survey was conducted between March 2 and April 4, and the margin of error in Rhode Island was plus or minus six percentage points.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.