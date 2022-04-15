Governor McKee is slightly more popular than President Biden in Rhode Island, poll shows

Governor Dan McKee is slightly more popular than President Joe Biden in Rhode Island, but a new poll shows that both Democrats find themselves under water when it comes to how residents think they’re handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States shows that McKee’s approval rating ticked up from 34 percent in January to 40.5 percent in March. Biden’s approval rating was up less than two percentage points, to 37.4 percent.

McKee trails every governor in New England, but his approval rating is better than national average of 39 percent. Here’s a look at the pandemic approval ratings for each governor in the region