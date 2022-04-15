Greenfield man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl-laced fake Oxycodone over the dark web

Federal agents with the Food and Drug Administration in Kansas City purchased fake pills on the dark web, the statement said.

Jeremiah McLenithan, 42, pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking in cocaine greater than 100 grams; trafficking in fentanyl greater than 10 grams; and unlawful possession of ammunition being as an armed career criminal, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Greenfield man will serve a minimum of 10-years in prison after pleading guilty to selling fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone to undercover law enforcement agents ordered on the dark web, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said.

The dark web is part of the Internet that is accessible only by special browsers that allow buyers to make anonymous purchases. Law enforcement say has enabled the sale of illicit drugs online.

Advertisement

After receiving the pills in the mail, investigators traced them back to locations that included McLenithan’s residence at 25 Laurel St., the release said.

Federal and local authorities executed a search warrant at McLenithan’s home and seized $12,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl, 117 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of fentanyl mixed with heroin, several other types of pills as well as two handguns and a large amount of ammunition, the statement said.

They also found drug ledgers and passwords for dark web markets, a pill grinder, fake identification cards, shipping labels, scales and packaging supplies for mailing as well as phones and boxes containing cocaine and heroin purity tests, the statement said.

McLenithan was sentenced to a total of 13-15 years in state prison, 10 years of which is mandatory because he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition with two or more previous convictions for violent crimes or serious drug offenses, the statement said.

Northwestern Assistant District Attorney and Chief Trial Counsel Jeremy Bucci, who prosecuted the case, said in the statement that this case took a dangerous career criminal off the streets.

Advertisement

“This prosecution targeted a career criminal who was selling poison for profit without regard for the lives and safety of those who were buying it or where it was ending up,” Bucci said

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.