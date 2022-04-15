Hingham will decide how much to spend — and on what — at Town Meeting

That’s because during the pandemic, officials used approximately $5 million in federal stimulus money and free cash to add 36 town jobs — 32 of them in the public schools. Going forward, the town needs to find a way to develop revenue to support those expenses, the report said.

Without those infusions, the town faces a deficit, according to the Advisory Committee , which reviews the warrant for the public prior to Town Meeting.

Hingham residents face a meaty array of articles at the April 30 Town Meeting — including a $119.6 million budget that is balanced by using millions of dollars in federal stimulus funds and free cash.

Officials decided to use the available money for another year, but next year Hingham should consider an operating override to raise taxes to “reset town revenues” and avoid a $5.3 million deficit in fiscal 2024 and higher shortfalls in succeeding years, the report from the 15 residents on the Advisory Committee appointed by the Town Meeting moderator.

“The override allows voters to permanently increase their taxes in order to provide the services that they feel are necessary to maintain their community and the services and amenities they value,” the report said. “If an override fails, the community must then reduce expenses and services to match the level of available revenues.”

The Board of Selectmen has the authority to call for an override of Proposition 2½, the state law that limits raising more in taxes than an amount greater than 2½ percent of the total community value.

A number of large capital projects also are on the warrant for this Spring Town Meeting, which will be held at 2 p.m. outdoors at the Hingham High School turf field.

Residents will decide whether to spend $3.1 million to finish design of a new Foster Elementary School to replace the 1951 building. The Massachusetts School Building Authority has indicated it will reimburse about a third of the cost of the estimated $105.3 million project.

Town Meeting also will vote on borrowing up to $8 million for a new swimming pool to replace the closed one at the town-owned South Shore Country Club. Hingham has had a public pool since it bought the club in 1988, but closed it in 2019 for safety reasons. The new pool would be designed to accommodate a detachable bubble so it could be used in all seasons. The pool project would require a debt exclusion — an increase in property taxes for the years it takes to pay off the debt.

Another major item on the warrant is a request for $1.6 million in pre-construction funds for a new public safety facility on Route 3A near the Hingham Shipyard. Officials estimate the cost of the three-story, 49,000-square-foot building at $38.6 million. It would accommodate one fire station and the police department. The public safety dispatch center would remain at Hingham Town Hall.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.