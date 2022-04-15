fb-pixel Skip to main content
How much did rents go up in Rhode Island?

By Alexa Gagosz and Daigo Fujiwara Globe Staff,Updated April 15, 2022, 40 minutes ago
An apartment building in Central Falls, Rhode Island.David Goldman/Associated Press

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island renters are paying an average of 11.2 percent more per month in rent — and as much as 126 percent more in some areas — than they did a decade ago, according to recent census data.

Rents in Rhode Island rank No. 23 highest in the US, according to the data released earlier this year, with a median renter paying $1,031 per month, up from $927 in 2010. In West Greenwich, monthly rents rose to $2,200 per month, up from $928 per month just a decade earlier.

Median rents in Rhode Island are lower than those in Massachusetts (nearly $1,336), Connecticut ($1,201), and New Hampshire ($1,145).

The data was collected for the American Community Survey 5-year estimates, which tracks data from a time period between 2016 and 2020, which was before the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on an already booming residential real-estate market.

The data found that certain cities and towns saw significant increases in rents over the last decade, from West Greenwich’s 126 percent increase to $2,200 — the highest monthly rent in the state — to the town of Exeter, which had a nearly 95 percent increase, from $836 in 2010 to approximately $1,628 in 2020.

Portsmouth had the third-highest rent in the state in 2020 after rising by about 20 percent to $1,554.

While New Shoreham, which is Block Island, had the highest median home value in 2020 at $900,700, the island saw a 17 percent dip in median rental costs over the last decade — from about $990 in 2010 to $818 in 2020. However, there were only 81 rental units in the entire town as of 2020.

The survey did not offer a breakdown of unit size.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz. Daigo Fujiwara can be reached at daigo.fujiwara@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @DaigoFuji.

