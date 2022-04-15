How much did rents go up in Rhode Island?

Median rents in Rhode Island are lower than those in Massachusetts ( nearly $1,336 ), Connecticut ($1,201), and New Hampshire ($1,145).

Rents in Rhode Island rank No. 23 highest in the US , according to the data released earlier this year, with a median renter paying $1,031 per month, up from $927 in 2010. In West Greenwich, monthly rents rose to $2,200 per month, up from $928 per month just a decade earlier.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island renters are paying an average of 11.2 percent more per month in rent — and as much as 126 percent more in some areas — than they did a decade ago, according to recent census data.

Advertisement

The data was collected for the American Community Survey 5-year estimates, which tracks data from a time period between 2016 and 2020, which was before the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on an already booming residential real-estate market.

The data found that certain cities and towns saw significant increases in rents over the last decade, from West Greenwich’s 126 percent increase to $2,200 — the highest monthly rent in the state — to the town of Exeter, which had a nearly 95 percent increase, from $836 in 2010 to approximately $1,628 in 2020.

Portsmouth had the third-highest rent in the state in 2020 after rising by about 20 percent to $1,554.

While New Shoreham, which is Block Island, had the highest median home value in 2020 at $900,700, the island saw a 17 percent dip in median rental costs over the last decade — from about $990 in 2010 to $818 in 2020. However, there were only 81 rental units in the entire town as of 2020.

The survey did not offer a breakdown of unit size.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz. Daigo Fujiwara can be reached at daigo.fujiwara@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @DaigoFuji.