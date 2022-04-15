K-9 teams sniff out explosives in testing program held in Melrose

“These dogs will prevent crime,” said Matthew O’Shaughnessy, ATF supervisory special agent. “They do explosive sweeps, so if there is an actual device out there these dogs will find them before they do any harm to any of our citizens.”

Hosted by the Melrose Police Department, the handlers and their dogs completed the National Odor Recognition Testing and certification program, conducted over three days by the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police K-9 teams from across New England gathered recently at a closed school in Melrose to test the dogs’ ability to sniff out explosives — a specialized canine skill that helps law enforcement agencies conduct investigations and security efforts.

The test evaluates each K-9 team’s ability to detect 10 fundamental explosive odors. The program took place March 29 through March 31 at the Beebe Elementary School, which is currently not in use.

German shepherd Kemba wants to play with his owner, Brookline Police K-9 Officer Will Walker, as they are next in line for testing. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Among the teams were Melrose K-9 officer Sean Morris and his K-9 Giselle, a 2-year-old yellow lab, who graduated together from ATF’s 16-week explosives detection K-9 school in September 2021.

“She’s able to locate everything from a single shell casing to a 50-pound-or-over bomb,” said Morris of Giselle, who passed the recent certification test.

The test consists of 15 cans in a large circle within a designated testing room. Some cans contain explosives, which each dog needs to be able to identify, and others contain distractor odors. Trainers from ATF’s National Canine Division are present to help handlers navigate the area and to assist in training the dogs if they have any problems with the test.

Frank Femino and his dog Tyson, a Belgian Malinois, have been part of the Boston Police Department’s explosives detection K-9 unit for five years.

Femino directed his partner to each of the 15 cans and Tyson smelled each, sitting down when he detected explosives. As a reward for passing the test, he was given a ball to play with.

“They work for that one thing which is that toy reward,” said Femino. “It’s all they want.”

Maine State K-9 trooper Chris Crawford has a practice round with his chocolate lab Ruckus. The dogs have to detect 10 fundamental explosive odors to pass the test. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Maine State Police K-9 trooper Chris Crawford waits for the test with his dog, Ruckus (left), along with fellow Maine State Trooper Reid Bond and his dog, Rocco. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff





Rose Pecci can be reached at rose.pecci@globe.com.