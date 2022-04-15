Maine Legislature advances bill to address housing crisis

The Maine House has advanced a proposal to boost affordable housing through zoning reform amid a housing shortage that lawmakers fear could hamper economic growth.

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau's bill would allow property owners to build accessory dwelling units in residential areas and allow up to two units on a lot zoned for single-family housing. Up to four units would be allowed in designated “growth areas.”

"This bill will empower Mainers to contribute solutions to the housing crisis in their own backyards,” Fecteau said.