Providence should get greedy when it comes to saving the Superman building

On Tuesday, Sweetser joined Governor Dan McKee, Mayor Jorge Elorza, and seemingly every other politician and lobbyist who has ever had a hand in attempting to redevelop the building to unveil a $220 million proposal that would create 285 apartments and still leave space for offices and public events.

Sweetser has allowed the 26-story former Bank of America tower in the heart of downtown to remain vacant for nine years as he sought the best possible deal from state leaders for a conversion into apartments and commercial space, and the waiting appears to have paid off. For him.

Two wrongs aren’t supposed to make a right, but the Providence City Council can learn a lot from David Sweetser, whose company, High Rock Development, owns the Superman building at 111 Westminster St.

Advertisement

It’s a sweet deal for Sweetser, and could be a catalyst for finally bringing life back to downtown, which was struggling even before the pandemic and looks eerily similar to Bridgeport, Connecticut, right now.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

But it’s coming with a hefty price that hasn’t been accurately explained by the public officials who want to take credit for saving “Superman” without allowing the pesky details, like what it will cost taxpayers, to get in the way.

We know that $26 million is coming from the state. Approximately $24 million could come from state and federal tax credits, and another $15 million will come from various city sources, along with the private funding High Rock needs to secure.

The largest subsidy is likely to come in the form of a 30-year tax-stabilization agreement, which is a property tax break granted by the city of Providence. It would allow the building owner to gradually increase its tax payments over the years until they’re eventually paying full taxes.

Tax deals are commonly used tools in a city with such a high commercial tax rate, but they do come with a cost. We still don’t know how much in taxes will be forgiven, but a much smaller project just down the street from the Superman building got a 20-year tax deal at savings approaching $2.6 million. The one proposed to save the Superman building is lengthier -- so much so that the General Assembly will likely need to grant the city the ability to extend the agreement to three decades.

Advertisement

Any deal like this must be approved by the City Council, which presents a golden opportunity to the 15-member legislative body to present a list of demands to the state.

For starters, they could ask for a promise from the General Assembly to allow the city to borrow $515 million for a bond to shore up the city’s ailing pension fund. They could go a step further and ask the state to take over Providence’s pension system altogether.

How about asking for an extra $5 million or $10 million a year in state aid to support Providence? Everyone is flush with cash because of federal American Rescue Plan funding right now, but that money will run out soon enough. This is a chance is shore up city funding for decades.

Sweetser has committed to setting aside 20 percent of the apartments for affordable housing, but there’s nothing stopping the council from asking to raise that to 30 percent.

“You could leverage the agreement so that it would benefit the city immeasurably at a time when it needs it most,” said Artin Coloian, a former chief of staff to former mayor Buddy Cianci, who knew a thing or two about making deals. “I believe the city would be remiss if they didn’t ask for everything they want.”

Advertisement

State Representative John Lombardi, a former council president and the acting mayor when Cianci was forced to resign in 2002, said he would ask the state for more support for public safety. That could be paying for a police academy or asking the State Police to spend more time in the city. After all, the only way you’re going to get hundreds of new tenants to rent apartments is if they feel safe downtown.

“Clearly this should come at a premium,” Lombardi said.

Historically, the council has a reputation for being a cheap date for developers. Some campaign donations or a few jobs for neighborhood residents can be enough to win votes. Throw in lights on a Little League field and they’ll give you the keys to City Hall.

This is one of those moments where the council can do exactly what Sweetser did for the last nine years: wait for the best possible deal.

Doing so would require a level of discipline the council doesn’t always have.

No one likes being accused of standing in the way of a shiny new project, especially during an election year. The building trades will make threats. McKee and Elorza would attempt to publicly shame councilors. The media might portray them as villains.

Advertisement

I say the council members would be doing their jobs.

It’s possible, even likely, that redeveloping and reopening the Superman building will be the best thing that’s happened to downtown in many years. The council has a responsibility to make it the best deal for all of Providence.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.