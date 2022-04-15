In recalling his basketball and baseball years, Bob Kelley praises a trio of coaches

Bobby Kelley played an integral part of perhaps the most dramatic game in Massachusetts high school basketball history, staged at Boston Garden in March of 1969.

Left to right, King Gaskins, Bob Kelley, and Bill Raynor from the Catholic Memorial yearbook.

That night, freshman King Gaskins’ jump shot with time running out gave unbeaten Catholic Memorial a 53-52 victory over Springfield Commerce in the state championship game.

Kelley’s inbounds pass to teammate Billy Raynor led to Gaskins’ clutch shot.

“The last shot was supposed to be taken by either Raynor or Fran Costello‚” recalled Kelley, “but Billy was triple-teamed and that left King wide open. I was totally confident in him making that shot and for a freshman to do that in the Garden was unbelievable.”

The win gave CM a 29-0 record and extended what would be a 55-game winning streak, broken in the 1970 state finals against Boston English.

When CM defeated Drury High in the tournament’s quarterfinals for its state record 54th consecutive victory, Kelley helped lead the way with 21 points.

A varsity baseball and basketball player in high school and college, Kelley was coached by a trio of the best in their profession.

At Catholic Memorial, he was coached by former Holy Cross baseball and basketball star Ron Perry, Sr., later the college’s athletic director.

At Brandeis, his coaches were ex-Celtics forward Bob Brannum in basketball, and on the diamond, Tommy O’Connell, a cofounder of the Massachusetts High School Baseball Coaches Association when he previously coached at Braintree High.

Kelley considers all as role models.

An inductee into the Brandeis Athletic Hall of Fame, Kelley, after graduating, was an assistant coach for Brannum and O’Connell.

“Coach Perry was demanding, but fair, and it was a privilege to play for him,” said Kelley, who grew up in Needham. “I visited with him a couple of months ago.”

Brannum, the Celtics’ bruising forward in the early 1950s, was “the nicest person you could meet, such a super guy,” said Kelley, a basketball guard and baseball infielder. “He was well-known as someone who let you play. He had a professional mindset — if you have a talented team, don’t hold them back.”

Brannum died in 2005. O’Connell, who died in 2016, was Kelley’s lifelong friend.

“Coach O’Connell was a baseball man through and through. I couldn’t have played for a better person. We were always well-prepared,” said Kelley.

Kelley, 69, a retired mortgage banker and former high school basketball referee, lives in Falmouth with his wife, Jan. He coached their two daughters in the town’s youth basketball program and advised them to “have fun, do your best, and be a good teammate.”

Kelley stays in touch with Raynor and his college basketball teammates and All-Americans, Mike Fahey and John Perry (Ron Sr.’s nephew). Gaskins, who set a state career point-scoring record, died in 1994 at age 40.

At Brandeis, Kelley was a second baseman and captain on the 1975 team that qualified for the NCAA Division 3 tournament for the first time in the program history. He was a Greater Boston League All-Star that season.

As an assistant to O’Connell, he helped guide the Judges to five NCAA tournaments, including the 1977 national championship game.

A starting point guard, the 6-foot-1-inch Kelley helped fuel the 1975 basketball team’s run to the New England NCAA championship, and while an assistant to Brannum, Brandeis qualified twice for the NCAAs.

“Brannum would tell me some great stories about how Celtics coach Red Auerbach named him the team ‘enforcer’ especially in protecting star point guard Bob Cousy,” Kelley recalled. “He said Auerbach would call a play named ‘the special,’ the signal for Brannum to enter the game and get physical.”

He said that Brannum’s handshake was unforgettable. “He had hands that would make yours disappear.”

Kelley said he learned about being a good teammate from Perry, about competing but still having fun from Brannum, and about making a commitment to continually improve from O’Connell.

“Those experiences,” Kelley said, “have influenced me throughout the years. I feel extremely fortunate to have played for these three great coaches.”

