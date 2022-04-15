Redeveloping the Superman building doesn’t address Providence’s housing crisis

On Tuesday, Governor Dan Mckee unveiled the plan to redevelop the Superman building to include a mixture of market rate and “affordable” housing. Eighty percent of the units will be market rate (roughly $2,000 a month), and the rest will be “affordable.” 10 percent of units will be for people who make $72,650 a year, 5 percent will be for people who make $60,5500 a year, and 5 percent will be for people who make $48,450 a year. But when the median household income in Providence is $49,065 a year, according to US Census data , we have to ask who is being served by this development.

Rhode Island is in the midst of a housing shortage. As of January 2020, the state estimated that 1,104 people were experiencing homelessness daily, and that number is likely to have grown over the duration of the pandemic. In addition, over the past year, rates of eviction have doubled, and it is projected that there will be up to 15,000 evictions in the state this coming year. This means that it is more important than ever that we build housing for low income and working people in Rhode Island.

Advertisement

The answer should come as a surprise to no one who has been paying attention to the trends in housing development in Providence. High Rock, the developers of this project, have the most to gain from this deal. They will be getting millions of dollars of direct payment from the city, state and federal government, as well as a 30 year tax break from the city of Providence. We find it hard to understand why we would give money earmarked for building affordable housing and short-change Providence of essential revenue while doing nothing to change the fact that thousands are unstably housed.

Advertisement

The October 2020 release of the PRA bond funding stated that it would “mandate that all rental units recreated through this program be rented at 80 percent or less than then area median income (AMI) and no more than 120 percent of the AMI for multi-family homes.” Using city funds earmarked for affordable housing to create only 57 affordable housing units in a 200-plus unit building does not match the scope of the housing crisis we are facing in the city.

Providence leaders were not consulted about this deal. The old habit of well-connected developers and power-hoarding state leaders striking deals that ultimately harm taxpayers has got to end. If we want housing solutions, we have to bring everyone to the table, and center the needs of the low-income Rhode Islanders who will not be served if we prioritize corporate greed and out-of-town politicians. We cannot afford to give tax breaks to big developers, especially if the people of Providence are getting very little in return.

The finances of Providence are already in a precarious position. The city is facing a nearly $1 billion dollar deficit in the pension system. The school infrastructure is crumbling. Landlords and homeowners are struggling to keep rent costs down and make ends meet. We have a patchwork of social services and safeties in our city because we can’t consistently fund them. This is due in part by the fact that 40 percent of the property in the city is tax exempt. We cannot afford to add another financial burden to the city that will have trickle down effects for decades.

Advertisement

We are in no way suggesting that city and state funds be used to build housing. In fact, wWe should be pulling out all of the stops to make sure that housing is built for the people who have been consistently shown by data to need it most. We need to be using federal tax credits to urgently build housing for the people who need it most, not striking deals with private developers like High Rock who want to fill their pockets with our taxpayer dollars. We are not going to fix our housing crisis if we continue to make deals behind closed doors and shut out the voices of those on the ground working to fix the housing crisis that has gone unaddressed by Rhode Island politicians for long enough.

Tiara Mack is a state Senator who represents District 6, where the Superman Building is located. Jackie Goldman is a Public Health Researcher and a candidate for City Council Ward 5 in Providence.