Search for owner of canoe comes up empty

On Feb. 22, an empty canoe was seen floating in the middle of Dicks Pond in Wareham . Members of the town’s Department of Natural Resources and Onset Fire Rescue launched a small patrol boat into the icy waters to investigate the situation. Wareham EMS also were at the scene and divers from the Wareham Fire Department stood ready, just in case someone had fallen out of the canoe and into the water. But thankfully, their services were not needed. After the patrol boat reached the unoccupied canoe, rescuers determined it was a derelict vessel that had been in the water for an extended period of time. The canoe was brought to the shoreline and secured, and authorities decided to use it as a teaching moment for the public. Officials posted photos of the unidentifiable canoe on Facebook and encouraged people to put their contact information on any small boats that they own. “Once again we are urging anyone that owns a small vessel such as this to please mark it with owner contact info, this also helps us to make sure a person did not go missing,” officials wrote.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

KITTY CROSSWALK?

At 2:10 p.m. March 8, Peabody police spoke to a resident of Loris Road about a “cat crossing” sign that was placed in the road in front of his house. According to the log entry, the sign was removed from the street. Less than a week later, at 3:42 p.m. March 14, police returned to Loris Road to speak to the homeowner again about the cat crossing sign in the roadway. The log entry described it as a traffic hazard, and the resident said he would be contacting a sergeant to discuss the matter.

SHE WASN’T IMPRESSED BY HIS STUNTS

At 17:41 p.m. March 22, Hingham police received a call from a woman who wanted to speak to an officer about a man on a motorcycle on Shipyard Drive. According to the log entry, she told police he was “disturbing her” because he was “practicing wheelies in the parking lot.” She said she had never seen him before. When police showed up they advised the motorcyclist of the complaint, and he agreed to leave.

WHERE DID YOU GET THAT?

At 11:23 March 18, Acton police were dispatched to a home on Brucewood Road to take a report on a cat who “wandered off and returned home with a collar.”

HIS BMW DISAPEARED ... BUT FOR GOOD REASON

At 6:26 p.m. Feb. 26, Wilmington police got a call from a man who said he believed that his car — described as a black 1983 BMW — had been stolen from Benson Road. He said he had last seen it the night before and didn’t realize it was missing until then. Police later located the vehicle on Shawsheen Avenue, and it turned out that it had not been stolen after all. According to the log entry, the man “let his mechanic take the vehicle to work on it and forgot.”

THIEVES (STILL) LOVE CATALYTIC CONVERTERS

Brookline police are warning folks that catalytic converter thefts are up across the country, and their town is no exception. Police said there were five catalytic converter thefts in Brookline last year, and as of March 30, there had already been 10, including one that was stolen from a town-owned vehicle while it was parked in a town lot overnight. Police said residents can get the last eight digits of their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) engraved on their catalytic converters, which helps police identify stolen parts, and encouraged them to consider installing an anti-theft device that will make their catalytic converter more difficult to steal. “In the meantime, please continue to try to park in well-lit areas, (secured garages are ideal), and consider installing/utilizing a surveillance camera if you own your parking spot,” police wrote on Facebook. “These measures will increase both the likelihood that your car will stay safe, and that the thieves will be apprehended.”

