There’s mostly sunshine in store for a packed holiday weekend

A cold front passed through the Boston area last night, but the air on the other side is not much different than yesterday. After reaching the upper 60s earlier, we will see a lot of sunshine into Friday evening, with temperatures falling back to the 40s overnight. On Saturday, a stronger cold front will approach. This will increase the cloud cover and give us a few more showers. I’m not expecting much in the way of rainfall until the afternoon or evening — so you can go ahead with your plans.

Temperatures Saturday will again reach into the 60s ahead of this front, but this is the last mild air for several days. It’s been above average for the past week, with temperatures more typical of what we’d find at the end of May rather than the second half of April.

Highs Saturday will be back into the 60s ahead of a strong front. NOAA

There are likely to be some steady showers Saturday evening, but they will end before Sunday morning and be followed by developing sunshine.

Expect Sunday morning to be quite chilly, with temperatures in the upper 30s and highs only in the low- to mid-50s during the day. These temperatures will be slightly below average for this time of year. It will be really chilly Sunday night, with most areas down into the 30s. There could be a touch of frost early Monday.

Highs are expected to reach the 50s on Sunday with a cool breeze. NOAA

Monday is, of course, the Boston Marathon. It should be crystal clear with a bright blue sky for most of the day although some cloudiness will increase in the afternoon ahead of our next system. Temperatures will reach into the 40s by mid-morning and 50s to near 60 for the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 30s at sunrise Monday, warming to the upper 50s in the afternoon. WeatherBELL

For the marathon, winds shouldn’t be significant as they mostly come out of the west but shift to the south later in the day. Brilliant blue skies will fade in the second half of the afternoon as we get ready for our next round of rain on Tuesday.

If you are watching the race in person, use sunscreen. The sun is as strong as it would be in late August this time of year.

Winds will be very light on Monday for the Boston Marathon. WeatherBELL

This next storm system will bring a widespread rain event. Farther north, I’m expecting a mixed bag of precipitation and some of the mountains could see significant heavy wet snow.

The map below is a model snowfall forecast, which should be taken with a grain of salt, but it shows the potential for wintry weather.