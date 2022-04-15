These words came up the most in Mayor Wu’s budget proposal

Wu’s financial blueprint for the city included a nearly $4 billion operating budget for the next fiscal year, a $216 million increase, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The money the city received through the 2021 American Rescue Plan would fund the bulk of Wu’s most ambitious initiatives, including: $206 million toward affordable housing, $15 million for a new office of early childhood, and $31.5 million to respond to the climate crisis.

So how often are these priorities mentioned in Wu’s budget plan? The Globe ran an analysis, excluding words already expected to be in the document, such as “budget,” “capital,” “Boston,” and “expenditure.” In the graphic below, the larger the word, the more times it was mentioned in the budget proposal.

Advertisement





Campaign issues

Some issues that Wu has highlighted as priorities during her tenure as mayor, and during her campaign, are often mentioned in the budget proposal.

“School” or “schools” is mentioned 744 times, and “education” appears 239 times, making it the most frequently mentioned issue. This makes sense, as education spending makes up by far the largest chunk, 41 percent, of the proposed budget, a record high of $1.3 billion, up about $40 million from this year.

Other issues like housing (366) and transportation (338) also feature prominently, while energy (324), climate (69), and environment (44) are also mentioned.

Public health

“Health” appears 580 times in the budget. Wu has proposed increasing the city’s public health commission budget by $7 million, or 6.3 percent. This includes investments in “a citywide mental health initiative, public health preparedness, alternative mental health responses, and additional EMTs. Unlike other city departments, the PHC budget contains health insurance and pension,” the budget states.

The youths

“Youth” is mentioned 259 times in the budget mainly in the context of recreational (257) and family programs, engagement and employment, and the “Youth at Risk” summer jobs program.

Advertisement

The Centers for Youth and Families budget would increase by 0.2 percent to $29.6 million and the budget for Youth Engagement and Employment would increase by 13.8 percent to $14.2 million.

Police

The word “police” appears 267 times in Wu’s budget proposal, less than other issues she has listed as priorities. Wu is proposing a roughly 1 percent cut to the police department budget, a far smaller trim than many local officials — including Wu herself — have advocated for in the past.

The police budget falls under the category of public safety, which includes emergency management and the fire department. “Safety” appears 270 times in the budget.

Equity

“Equity” came up 281 times. Wu’s budget would trim spending on the Equity and Inclusion Cabinet to about $10.2 million from a current $10.7 million. But the city plans to allocate other funds, including the pandemic relief money, toward other initiatives to address racial and social inequality.

That includes investments in offices Wu has created, such as the Office of Black Male Advancement, which would receive $1.2 million, and the Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement, for which Wu earmarked $295,000.

Other programs would see some cuts. The Office of Equity would see its budget trimmed to $1.4 million from $4.3 million, and the Office of Women’s Advancement would receive about $400,00 less.





Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.