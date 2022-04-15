On this old diamond, hits and homers — and the memories of a lifetime

And generations of Clintonians — like me — can close their eyes and easily conjure up images of old schoolboy glory — or of ignominious defeat — that played out here.

CLINTON — After a long, gray winter, the nation’s oldest baseball field is finally greening up again under a bright blanket spread by a warming springtime sun.

Of late-inning heartbreak when the kids from Maynard or Milford or Shrewsbury somehow — and against all odds — defeated our own version of the Old Towne Team: the Galloping Gaels of Clinton High School.

“My senior year, Shrewsbury won the state title,’’ my pal Tony Gannon, former long-time Clinton coach and its ex-athletic director, told me as we stood the other day in the mid-morning springtime chill. “They had one loss. And it was here.’’

Here is Fuller Field.

Fuller Field where, in the fall, football was played under the Friday night lights, and — as springtime blossomed after another unforgiving winter — the sounds of balls hitting bats once again rang out across Worcester Street.

The same sounds that have echoed across the infield here since 1878 — a date that is the centerpiece of Clinton’s claim as home of the world’s oldest baseball diamond in continuous use.

The view from an old abandoned announcer's booth behind home plate. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Following the lead of local historian A.J. Bastarache, who used old box scores to conclude that organized baseball has been played here without interruption since the 1870s, Terry Ingano, a local historian and the retired Clinton’s schools superintendent, has concluded that the claim is legitimate.

Fuller Field just off High Street here made its way into the “Guinness World Records’' a few years ago after an old map was discovered that clearly showed “the Clinton baseball ground’' on the north end of town, near the Nashua River.

The exact spot where Fuller Field is located.

“I started doing my own research’' Ingano said. “And I found an article about that first team. It was called The Clintons — 1878. And they were fixing up this field which would have been a neighborhood field way back. But kids have been playing on this diamond, which was set up just like this.

“Right here. Same footprint. Absolutely.’’

From left: Brian Farragher, director of facilities and cousin to Globe columnist Tom Farragher; Terry Ingano, local historian and retired superintendent; Tony Gannon, retired athletic director and baseball coach. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Ingano has clear recollections of bouncing back-and-forth from the junior varsity team to the varsity club then led by coach Jack Hester.

“I remember making a diving catch out there,’’ Ingano said, gesturing toward the outfield. “It was a great play. And then on the next play, I overthrew the cutoff man. I was not that good of a player. I was average. I probably couldn’t have made the varsity team my junior year anyway.’’

I know just how he feels.

I was lucky to ride the bench during those junior varsity games.

I was never destined to be included in Clinton’s version of the baseball Hall of Fame with names like Tim Keefe, who played third base for Clinton and then pitched professionally beginning in 1880. He led the National League three times in earned run average.

Or with players like Billy Hamilton, who grew up here and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1961 by the Veterans Committee.

“Hamilton lived only three doors down from here,’’ Ingano said, gesturing just beyond the confines of Fuller Field. “The house is gone now. But he certainly would have played on this field.’’'’

The Clinton Hurricanes Babe Ruth League team held a practice session. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Playing on this field was a rite of passage for generations of Clintonians.

My cousin, Brian Farragher, played here — just a short foul ball over the fence from the house in which he grew up.

He’s 38 now and is Clinton’s director of facilities, which means he’s responsible for taking care of Fuller Field, where he played four years of high school ball and then another four in an American Legion league.

He said when the town’s new high school was built, some residents were disappointed that Fuller Field wasn’t used more often.

His grandparents lived in the house where he lives now.

“They’d come over and they’d sit on the third-base line,’’ Brian said of Matt and Jean Farragher. “One time, I played third base and Coach (Bernie) Gaughan was leaning against the pole like he always did. Probably didn’t say a word for the first three or four innings.

“Then I made a throwing error over first base and he said something like: ‘I don’t care who’s here watching you. Your grandparents. Or your parents. Get your throws down if you want to stay in the game.’ ‘’

My pal Paul Della Valle,a Clinton school teacher and a former reporter with whom I worked at The Clinton Daily Item a lifetime ago, remembers an old coach leaping in front of his then 4-month-old son Rocky, protecting him from an errant throw from the shortstop that was heading for little Rocky’s head in foul territory at Fuller Field.

Rocky is 41 now.

All of it now part of treasured memories. Of boyhood and ballgames. Of teammates and sportsmanship and lessons learned.

Of the smell of the freshly cut grass of Fuller Field.

Fuller Field whose history stretches back into another century. Two of them now.

There’s an old sepia-toned post card featuring the faces of that old 1878 Clinton baseball team.

They have names like Cronin and Gilligan, Quinn and Gaffney, Sweeney and Keefe.

They look a little bit like those kids who sat beside me on the bench at Fuller Field all those years ago when we were young, and the grass was green, and the sunshine held the promise of the long, warm days to come.

I have my own recollections of schoolboy baseball derring-do here on Fuller Field.

Well, maybe derring-do is not the best way to describe it.

I got only as far as the junior varsity baseball team in the early 1970s. Bill Walsh — who during the day was an English teacher dissecting the brilliance of William Shakespeare — was our baseball coach.

I watched most of that season from the bench on the first-base side at Fuller Field. A perch, I can assure you, that I deserved and worked hard to earn.

One day, Mr. Walsh walked down to me. He kneeled in the dirt, and then uttered words that I have never forgotten.

“Tommy,’’ he told me, wearing his green, long-sleeved baseball jersey in the late innings when the game’s outcome was no longer in doubt. “We’re going to put you in at second base.

“If the ball comes to you, remember, just try to knock it down.’’

Across all the years, as I have remembered that moment — and now as another baseball season and the promise it still holds dawns — I can sometimes hear John Fogerty singing:

Put me in, coach. I’m ready to play today

Look at me, I can be center field.

Center field. Or second base.

Batter up. Play ball!

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.