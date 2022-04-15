Three Mass. counties have ‘medium’ level of COVID-19, CDC says

If you live in a county with a “low” level of the virus, the CDC site advises, you should take precautions such as staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms of the virus.

The “medium” designation for Berkshire, Middlesex, and Suffolk counties was posted on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website . The state’s other counties remain in the “low” category for community level of the virus.

The CDC says three Massachusetts counties now have “medium” community levels of COVID-19 , an elevated designation shared by just 5 percent of all counties nationwide.

Advertisement

If you live in a county with a “medium” level, you should take additional precautions, the CDC says. Among them: If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your health care provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions. And if you have contact with someone at high risk for severe disease, consider self-testing before meeting them and wearing a mask when indoors with them.

Asked for comment on the CDC’s “medium” designation for the three counties, a spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services provided a written statement.

“Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccination rates with over 82% of eligible residents fully vaccinated and over half of adults boosted,” the statement said. “This nation-leading progress has helped keep Massachusetts’ positivity and hospitalization rates among the lowest in the nation currently. The people of Massachusetts have ready access to vaccines, rapid tests, and therapeutics – all the resources needed to stay safe from severe illness. The Administration will continue to work with the healthcare community and the federal government to monitor all of the latest developments.”

A request for comment was also sent to the Boston Public Health Commission.

Advertisement

The CDC determines community COVID-19 levels by using three metrics: cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people, and percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Berkshire, Middlesex and Suffolk counties all had 200 or more cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days as of Thursday (207.29, 209.28 and 235.1, respectively), which earned them a “medium” level designation. Their numbers on the other two measures weren’t high enough to get them the “high” level designation.

All Massachusetts counties had been “low” for weeks as the pandemic seemed to wane. But confirmed reported cases statewide have been moving back up from low levels, albeit not at the breakneck speed they rose during the Omicron surge.

The CDC’s online national map said Friday that 94 percent of all counties nationwide were seeing “low” community levels of the virus. Just 5 percent of all US counties were in the “medium” category, per the map. About a half-percent were seeing “high” levels.

Last week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky advised the public via Twitter to “take action” when the data starts trending in the wrong direction.

“Communities should watch for changes in COVID-19 Community Levels and take action when needed,” she tweeted, noting that the Omicron subvariant BA.2 has arrived in the United States “and a handful of counties have seen increases in #COVID19 cases as well as COVID-19 Community Levels.”

Advertisement

The state DPH, meanwhile, tweeted Thursday that there are free treatments available in Massachusetts for those who test positive for COVID-19.

“If you just tested positive for #COVID-19 and have any symptoms, there are free treatments that may be right for you,” the agency tweeted. “Over 40% of MA residents are eligible. Contact your doctor or the self-referral line at 508-213-1380 to learn more, or visit: http://mass.gov/CovidTreatment”

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.