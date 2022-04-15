Welcome to the whimsical world of David M. Bird’s ‘Becorns’

David M. Bird captured it all on camera — just as he had hoped.

After some hesitation, the curious bird pecked at Joonie’s offerings with its sharp, black beak.

“Joonie” sat perfectly still in the freshly fallen snow, an acorn cap on her head and a tiny wooden basket of seeds in her arms, as the tufted titmouse inched closer to inspect the food.

Welcome to the whimsical world of “Becorns,” an imaginative art project featuring tiny characters — like Joonie — that Bird crafts from acorns, twigs, and other outdoor materials and poses in nature as if they’re interacting with real-life woodland creatures.

It’s a concept that Bird, who lives in Rhode Island, came up with more than a decade ago while doing yard work. But in recent months, interest in his mythical, magical universe has reached heights far beyond his minuscule creations, building an international audience on social media.

“People from all ages have enjoyed ‘Becorns,’ and a lot of adults say it reminds them of being a kid, exploring the wilderness, and doing crafts with parents and grandparents,” said Bird, 42, a toy designer and illustrator. “That, to me, is such a gift, because that’s basically what I’m trying to do: recapture the feelings of wonder that I had as a kid.”

The idea to pick up acorns and sticks and glue them together to make a series of detailed characters, each infused with a sense of enchantment, came to him as he swept his mother’s driveway in a suburb outside of Pittsburgh around 2008.

He had just moved back to the United States from Denmark, where he spent five years working as a toy designer for the building-block company LEGO. There, Bird focused on making “Technic” and “Bionicle” toys, coming up with ideas for buildable action figures and getting feedback from children about what they liked about them.

“Through all those kid tests I kind of learned not just about building something cool, but building something that sparks a kid’s imagination, by giving the characters posture, attitude, but also props,” he said.

As he looked down on the yard waste in his mother’s driveway, Bird had an “ah-ha moment.”

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, everything I did at LEGO I could do with acorns and sticks,’” Bird said. “I realized I could create a whole world with natural materials.”

That world would later become “Becorns,” what Bird cheekily calls “the next evolution of acorns.”

Although he initially lacked photography experience, Bird, who graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design and later worked at Hasbro, started setting up the little people in his backyard and snapping pictures of them.

Bird treated it as a hobby and over time perfected his craft. But in 2019, he finally began sharing his playful images on Instagram, starting with a smiling, antlered Becorn picking red berries atop a mossy patch.

At first, only a few thousand people followed along as he posted about a growing clan of Becorns interacting with birds, squirrels, chipmunks, frogs, and even a crab at the beach.

But in January, the project exploded in popularity when a montage video of some of his favorite work went viral on Instagram and was viewed by millions.

Now, Bird fields inquiries about prints of his elaborate setups from people all over the world, and making and photographing the Becorns has grown from a passion project into a full-time gig.

“I had been doing in-person events and doing fairly well that way. But suddenly, it’s a much more viable business,” he said. “Once people saw that video, they went back and looked at all of my other material.”

Creating the Becorns, and capturing their image in nature, takes time and patience. Once he comes up with a character design, Bird can spend hours sitting and waiting from a distance for the perfect shot of an animal sizing up the figures — something that usually requires the promise of food.

“I have my plan about what I want to happen, but it rarely goes as expected,” he said, recalling times when an overzealous squirrel scampered off with a figure. “I usually end up with something that is more idiosyncratic and true to the animal than anything I would have come up with.”

While most of the photographs occur naturally, a bit of photo editing is sometimes involved, including adding expressions to the figures’ mouths. But Bird is transparent about his process, sharing videos of his photo shoots on Instagram and YouTube so fans can see how he arrived at the finished product.

The mystical characters have brought a sense of comfort to many people online, transporting them to another world as they create stories around Bird’s images.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before. What creative, beautiful, mesmerizing creations and photos you take,” read a comment on one of Bird’s Instagram posts, which feature backstories with the images.

“Thank you for bringing much-needed whimsy into our lives,” another person wrote.

Bird said he now has about 40 Becorns, from “Errol” and the “Jon Jon Brothers” to “Ansel the Elder,” “Go Go,” and “Rourke.”

Some of them will be displayed at the Roger Williams Botanical Center in Providence beginning April 15, interspersed among more than 200 fairy houses inside the public greenhouses. Bird also has print photos on display this month at the Bridgewater Public Library.

As he continues to expand his imaginative community of characters, Bird said he will try to inspire the childlike wonder people find in his artwork. The world can feel heavy and we could all use more uplifting moments, Bird said.

“[That’s] harder to access the older you get,” he said, “so the fact that I’m able to evoke those feelings in other people is really exciting to me.”

For Joonie, that means more adventures await.





Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.