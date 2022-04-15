Amtrak moves to seize control of Union Station

The historic station, a fixture in the heart of Washington, D.C., is owned by the United States, but it is leased to and operated by other entities. In a complaint filed Thursday in the District Court for the District of Columbia, the railroad sought control of the property interest owned by Union Station Investco LLC, a subsidiary of the New York based-Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp., which has subleasing rights of the station through 2084.

Amtrak is using eminent domain to try to seize control of Union Station, a move that the passenger railroad said is necessary to realize long-planned expansion and modernization of the nation’s second-busiest train hub.

Advertisement

Amtrak said it hopes to take over operations and management of the train hall to pursue multibillion-dollar investments at the station, including a long-planned concourse expansion and major repairs to a tunnel that runs under the station and is “in serious need of repair or replacement.”

USI will continue to operate the station until the court decides that possession and control can be awarded to Amtrak, the railroad said. Ben Ashkenazy, chief executive and chairman of Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp., didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment in a message left with his assistant.

“We need to advance some long-delayed state of good repair and capital projects so that we can improve the station and shore up the station infrastructure,” said Dennis Newman, Amtrak’s executive vice president for strategy, planning and accessibility. “An improved Washington Union Station is really key to our mission.”

Newman said Amtrak believes it is better suited to manage and operate the station because of its decades of experience. Amtrak owns stations in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. “We uniquely have the capabilities to be the steward of a facility, a very critically important facility, like Washington Union Station,” he said.

Advertisement

The station, which opened in 1907, is known for its marble floor and coffered ceiling and includes eateries and shops. It is a major hub for intercity and commuter trains (Maryland MARC and Virginia Railway Express), Metro, and local and intercity buses.

Amtrak already owns the station’s platforms and railroad tracks. The US government in 1985 authorized the nonprofit Union Station Redevelopment Corp., or USRC, to oversee the property. Union Station Investco has sublease rights through USRC.

Amtrak currently subleases a small portion of the station — about 13.4 percent — from USI for its railroad operations, which includes the concourse area right before passengers go out to the platform. The carrier wants to take over about 425,000 square feet of the station, which includes the entire property, except the parking garage.

Amtrak’s filing makes the case that acquiring leasing control will allow the railroad to repair the train tunnel “so that safety and stability are maintained.” Completing that project soon is critical to replace structurally deficient beams, girders, and columns, said the railroad, and avoid collapse, which would have significant effects on train travel. Amtrak said it also plans to expand ticketing and waiting areas, improve accessibility and passenger flow, and add more passenger amenities while increasing capacity to meet future demand.

Amtrak said that it “lacks both the space and control to make much needed improvements” at Union Station, which carries more than 5 million rail passengers annually and is a top stop in the Northeast Corridor, the backbone of the nation’s passenger rail system. The station was designated a historic landmark by the District in 1964 and listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1969.

Advertisement

Amtrak said in court papers that “poor maintenance and lack of capital investment . . . plagued the Station over the years.” The filing cited a 1981 incident in which heavy rains caused part of the roof to crash into the passenger waiting room. USI acquired its lease in 2007.

About $75 million in deferred maintenance is needed at Union Station, according to the court filing, which cites a recent building assessment by USI and the Federal Railroad Administration. But, it says, there are “insufficient funds available through the Capital Maintenance Funds” in the USI sublease.

Amtrak’s filing also cited its own plan to overhaul infrastructure supporting the tunnel. In 2017, Amtrak had projected it could have completed the extensive fixes in the subbasement by this year. It said it started negotiations with USI on the plan in 2018.

But USI has dragged its feet, Amtrak argues in its filing: “USI’s repeated rejections of Amtrak’s proposals related to Amtrak’s needs for this project have meant that this critical [state of good repair] project has not been effectively started.”

Beverley Swaim-Staley, president and chief executive of the USRC, declined to comment Thursday. The FRA, which provides oversight, did not respond to a request for comment.

Under federal code, Amtrak has authority to use eminent domain to acquire interests in property that’s necessary for use of intercity passenger rail operations.