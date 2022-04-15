Bidens release their tax returns, report earning $610,702

Most of the money Biden and his wife earned came from his $400,000 annual salary for being president and two pensions. He also reported almost $62,000 from an S corporation controlled by the Bidens, which received money in 2021 from two publishing houses, Simon & Schuster and Flatiron Books. An S corporation is a small-business designation that allows business income, credits, and deductions to pass through to shareholders.

The release of their return — which comes just days before Monday’s deadline for Americans to file their taxes with the Internal Revenue Service — shows that Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, paid $150,439 in federal income tax, for an effective rate of 24.6 percent.

WASHINGTON — President Biden and his wife on Friday reported earning $610,702 in 2021, almost the same amount the couple said they earned the year before, according to copies of their tax return made public by the White House.

The president and first lady reported donations of $17,394 to 10 charities, including a $5,000 gift to the Beau Biden Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to protect children from abuse and is named in honor of the president’s son who died of brain cancer in 2015.

Advertisement

Presidents have regularly made their federal tax returns public since Richard Nixon began doing it during his tenure. The lone exception was former president Donald Trump, who refused to reveal his returns and fought fierce battles with Congress and the courts to keep the returns private.

The New York Times obtained tax documents for the former president in 2020. The documents showed that Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency and another $750 during the first year that he was in office. The documents revealed that Trump paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.

Advertisement

In February, the Supreme Court ruled that New York prosecutors investigating his business dealings could obtain his tax returns and other records.

The Bidens also paid $30,765 in Delaware income taxes, according to the documents released Friday. Jill Biden also filed a Virginia income tax return showing that she paid $2,721 in income tax in that state, where she is a professor at Northern Virginia Community College.

NEW YORK TIMES

Senator Feinstein counters critics, says she is fit to serve

WASHINGTON — Senator Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California, is pushing back on lawmakers’ accounts that her memory has deteriorated and she is mentally unfit to serve, insisting that she remains a productive senator at the age of 88.

‘’The real question is whether I’m still an effective representative for 40 million Californians, and the record shows that I am,’’ she said in a statement Thursday.

Feinstein, who is the oldest US senator, took the step of responding to a San Francisco Chronicle report that four Senate colleagues — three of them Democrats — and three of the lawmaker’s former staffers and a California Democrat in the House said her memory is rapidly deteriorating. Various individuals said the lawmaker’s staff does most of the work because of what they described as her cognitive decline.

The House Democrat told the Chronicle of a recent encounter with Feinstein that was so jarring that she no longer appeared to be the intellectual and political force that has won her praise from members on both sides of the aisle for years.

Advertisement

The individuals quoted in the Chronicle report spoke anonymously.

In her statement, Feinstein said she spent much of her time over the past year caring for her late husband, Richard C. Blum, who died in February at age 86 after battling cancer. But she said she has remained steadfast in representing her constituents despite the significant personal loss.

Feinstein pointed to her leadership role in reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act with bipartisan support, which President Biden signed into law in March. And she said she had gotten more direct government funding for her state than nearly every other Democratic senator.

Feinstein, as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, faced criticism in 2020 for her handling of the Supreme Court nomination of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. There was grumbling from many on the party’s left who wanted a stronger effort to block, or at least protest, President Trump’s nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Feinstein later relinquished the top Democratic seat on the Judiciary Committee, a post that commands significant attention and power in overseeing judicial nominations and other key issues.

At least four other senators serving with Feinstein are more than 80 years old — all of them men. But only one, Senator Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa, who also is 88 but a few months younger than Feinstein, is seeking reelection this year.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON POST

Easter Egg Roll returns to the White House after 2-year break

WASHINGTON — The White House Easter Egg Roll returns on Monday after a two-year, coronavirus-induced hiatus.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden expect to welcome some 30,000 kids and their adult chaperones for the egg roll, an egg hunt, and other activities.

It’s the first Easter Egg Roll to be hosted by the Bidens, who are expected to address the crowd and join in some of the activities, although rain was in Monday’s weather forecast.

ASSOCIATED PRESS