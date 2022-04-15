BPDA head leaves big shoes to fill

Bostonians need only look at today’s skyline — and the sea of construction cranes that are still part of it — to realize how development has helped to make this a world-class city that has managed to thrive even during a pandemic and the economic crisis it ushered in.

He took Boston’s leading development agency from a dusty, mismanaged relic of a bygone era and turned it into a 21st-century operation that could keep the pipeline of new development flowing — and do it in a way that recognized community needs and sensibilities.

Through all of that, Golden, as director of the Boston Planning and Development Agency, led a planning process that recognized and responded to the critical demands of the climate crisis, all the while preserving those elements that make a city livable — parks and open space, and streetscapes that work.

But Boston Mayor Michelle Wu made it clear during her campaign and after her electoral victory that she had her own strong ideas about what the city’s planning operations should look like, and that the development tail would definitely not wag the planning dog. Last January, Wu put out the “Help Wanted” sign for a cabinet-level chief of planning who would “play a central role in considering structural reforms” to the BPDA

So it is hardly surprising that Golden, who was named to head the BPDA by then-Mayor Marty Walsh, should take that as his cue to announce on Thursday his imminent exit.

He takes his leave having spent eight years not simply revamping the agency itself but also leading the effort to plan development in a coastal city, where rising sea levels and flooding aren’t simply theoretical; they are already here, and need to be recognized for the danger they pose.

During Golden’s tenure, the BPDA approved some 10,000 new income-restricted residential units. In a recent op-ed, Golden noted that means about 27 percent of all rental units in the city are now income-restricted — among the highest in any US city.

Yes, Golden has been good at the job, but he’s also the kind of straight-talking, stand-up guy much to be valued in public service these days.

Sure, every mayor is entitled to a team of her own choosing — people she truly believes reflect her vision, her priorities, and have her trust. But there is also something to be said — particularly in a role that remains at the very heart of the city’s economic future — for someone who has the independence of thought and vision to push back when pushing back is called for.

The job as described by the Wu administration includes the ability “to advance reforms that ensure a planning-led approach to development review.” Also leading plans for “zoning code reforms” — which can’t come soon enough — and spearheading “public engagement initiatives to involve residents and community groups” in the planning process.

Frankly, if Golden had a leadership flaw it was in too often seeking an elusive consensus that was never going to materialize. Roxbury Prep’s now aborted four-year battle to build a campus in Roslindale was just such a BPDA failure. The school recently announced plans to build instead in the Newmarket area.

Leading the city’s planning and development process will always remain a delicate balancing act — one of marrying an urban dreamscape with the art of the possible. Wu’s goal of “a more equitable, resilient, transit-oriented, and affordable city” is admirable but it must also include a fair rate of return for those willing to invest in the future of this city. Her chief of planning will have to walk that tightrope — and, as one urban dealmaker put it recently, “not kill the goose that has been laying golden eggs” all over town.

The mission is nothing short of securing Boston’s future — whether in skyscrapers or life science labs or housing that will keep its young families here and give them places to live, work, play, and gather.

No matter the new title Wu will bestow, the mandate will remain what it has always been — to keep Boston vibrant in good times and in bad. Brian Golden has a fine record of doing that. His successor must as well.

