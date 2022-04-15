Elegy for baseball — and for a club of enthusiasts who still love the game

The club, which today is dubiously honorable but well-nigh ancient, had its roots, as I wrote in SI, in J.J.’s Cellar on East 55th Street in New York City circa 1965. Jim Powers, an Uxbridge, Mass., native and lifelong Red Sox fan, lived in Connecticut and worked in Manhattan. As he told me back then, “We’d get 12, 14 guys together and have a couple of cocktails. We didn’t call ourselves the BLOHARDS then. That came a couple years later.” The club’s name, Powers told me, is a nod to the fraternal-order men he saw heading for the local Grange Hall when he was a boy. “I was thinking about that benevolent loyal order stuff of the Grangers back in Uxbridge.”

I first wrote about the Benevolent Loyal Order of the Honorable Ancient Red Sox Diehard Sufferers (BLOHARDS) in 1986, when I was a cub reporter at Sports Illustrated. They were Red Sox fans exiled in Yankee territory, and they had yet to see the Sox win the World Series. There’s camaraderie in being the beleaguered.

The club grew considerably — the membership list was in the hundreds — and began to hold luncheons in fancy places. The Big Club on Yawkey Way played ball, sending down managers and players as guest speakers. The BLOHARDS’ home opener bus trip from Westport, Conn., to Fenway became a sacred annual rite starting in the spring of 1968.

After my piece ran and I could ditch the journalistic objectivity, I joined, too. Actually, what happened was, Powers turned and said, “Sully, m’lad, buy the next one and you’re a lifetime member.” My investment currently amortizes at 34.36 cents per annum, my best-ever bet.

I’ve enjoyed all BLOHARDS adventures. I enjoyed our lunch with a large rookie named Roger Clemens, sweetly shy. I enjoyed our lunch with another heavy-haunched young pitcher named Jonathan Papelbon, who presented as similarly aw-shucks. I enjoyed our yearly bus trips to Fenway. I really enjoyed our gathering when during warm-up drinks, manager Butch Hobson took poorly to barbs tossed Don Zimmer’s way: “Anyone who boos my third-base coach has to fight me!”

Posing for a group photo before boarding a bus to Fenway in 1968. BLOHARDS' photo archives

We were experienced losers, so we knew good times when they arrived. In 2004, our club exploded: two buses; SRO lunches; face time with us, speaking publicly as BLOHARDS, on national TV. Whoa, baby!

Recently we, like everyone — but particularly us in the at-risk-seniors category — were restrained in our reveling by the plague. We had a few Zoom lunches and made de rigueur jokes about the state of our union. If you muted the laugh track, though, one thing became plain: Our worry, second perhaps to illness, was: How to save our beloved game?

In our cheerful, un-blowhardy way, we don’t promote any tonic as sure-fire, though we agree that four-hour contests seem sacrilegious. We doubt keypads on catchers’ kneepads and the imminency of robo-umps will cure all.

Our related worry has been: How do we save ourselves — the BLOHARDS? The club’s fortunes have mirrored those of the game we love. Ahead of this year’s home opener bus trip, I asked Peter Collery, one of our execs, how the club is doing. “Financially, fine. Demographically, catastrophic.” He mentioned something about the average age of a Rolling Stones band member paling in comparison with that of a BLOHARDS member. “We are a charming anachronism,” he said.

It’s a shame, really. Baseball’s struggle to attract younger fans and our parallel failure to recruit many young people into our ranks makes us sad — for ourselves and for the kids. “Any number of studies have shown that people’s lives are happier and longer if those people are engaged with others in a common purpose,” Collery said. “Communal faith in the face of adversity enriches life, especially when it is, in the end, gloriously vindicated.” Ah, yes: If those young‘uns had waited as long as we did for the catharsis and thrill and celebration parties of ’04, surely they would be in the honorable fellowship today!

But they aren’t.

When I first wrote about the BLOHARDS, 36 years ago, I opened with an epigraph drawn from Aeschylus’s “Agamemnon:” “I know how men in exile feed on dreams of hope.”

It fit my tongue-in-cheek, behind-enemy-lines theme.

Today, in a politically divided, COVID-ravaged America watching a despot lay waste to a foreign land, and with our club members’ collective memory of having seen the passage of many seasons, the quotation seems apt in a deeper way.

My fellow members and I find that in addition to the unrelenting news that at times lays us low, we have suffered friends passing from our midst, unreplaceable and unreplaced. And yet, isn’t it always great to be at Fenway? Whither the BLOHARDS? Whither baseball? Those are questions for tomorrow.

Every time the bus arrives back in Connecticut — I would never say “home” — we survivors shake hands in the parking lot and offer earnestly, “Great fun as always. Hope to see you next year!” No mention of exile. Emphasis on hope.

Robert Sullivan has written about sports for Sports Illustrated, Time, Life, and The Economist. He is the author of “Our Red Sox: A Story of Family, Friends and Fenway.”