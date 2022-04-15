Is the Boston Marathon’s canceling of Russians denazification 3.0?

Now we have an even sicker, unfunny, and deadly newspeak joke: Vladimir Putin’s use of the term “denazification” as justification for Russia’s totalitarian-inspired war of aggression against Ukraine.

Remember when “fake news” was best known as the term describing Jon Stewart’s comedy show? It became a sick joke when Donald Trump repurposed and weaponized the term against the very people who watch Comedy Central.

The original meaning of the term was to purge all vestiges of the murderous dictator who is apparently serving as a role model for Putin: Adolf Hitler (the primary role model perhaps being Joseph Stalin). The “denazification” of Germans and Germany after World War II applied not only to the military and public officials but also to cultural figures, to root out Nazi sympathizers as well as all-out war criminals.

Are we seeing yet another kind of “denazification” in the need to purge Russians from any form of participation in Western public life? How else to explain the banning of any Russian now living in Russia (along with Belarusians) from participating in the Boston Marathon? Should runners be required to publicly renounce Putin? Should they be forced to sign a declaration of loyalty to Western values? When does “sympathy” equate with a thought crime? There is, after all, no doping test for Russians who haven’t renounced Putin.

To see how messy things can get, look back at the original denazification tribunals after World War II. The career of the great conductor Wilhelm Furtwängler, for instance, suffered because he stayed in Germany and continued to lead the Berlin Philharmonic — despite the fact that he was known to have helped Jews as well as “anyone who asked him for help during the Third Reich,” according to his biographer, Sam H. Shirakawa. He is known to have avoided giving the Nazi salute at concerts attended by Hitler. But there were photos: of Furtwängler bowing to an audience after a concert, with Hitler, Hermann Göring, and Joseph Goebbels sitting in the front row. Of Furtwängler accepting a handshake from Hitler during one such concert. Furtwängler was cooked. As his friend the conductor Bruno Walter wrote to him, “your art was used as a conspicuously effective means of propaganda for the Regime of the Devil.”

So what are we to make now of the “canceling” of some Russian artists — or marathon runners? The Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, a prominent supporter of Putin over the years, has been the subject of previous protests, at the Metropolitan Opera and other places where he’s conducted. This year, after the invasion of Ukraine, he was fired as conductor of the Munich Philharmonic and lost several other prominent gigs, including Carnegie Hall’s cancellation of performances by the Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra.

Gergiev seems an easy call, but others not so much. The Met has made a point of the Russian artists (as well as Ukrainians) currently performing with the company. And the harassment of Russian emigre shopkeepers in the United States is clearly appalling. As for the marathon runners, as a Globe editorial recently pointed out, isn’t this cancellation a slippery slope?

For classical music lovers of a certain age, it’s a familiar pickle. A friend of mine thought that The New York Times obit for the revered German soprano Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, in 2006 (age 90), went on a bit too long about her membership in the Nazi party.

This is what Wikipedia says about Schwarzkopf’s family: “In 1933, shortly after the Nazis came to power, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf’s father, a local school headmaster, was dismissed from his position by the new ruling authorities for having refused to allow a Nazi party meeting at his school. He was also banned from taking any new teaching post.”

Later, it says this: “Schwarzkopf starred in five feature films for Reich Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels in which she acted, sang, and played the piano.”

Hey, it was the “Thousand Year Reich,” and a girl’s gotta make a living! In 1938, Schwarzkopf would have been 23.

Years ago, I spoke disapprovingly of some artist or other who hadn’t left Germany during World War II, and a friend of mine, who had lived through the Blitz in London as a child, said with irritation, “Did you leave the United States during Vietnam?”

If I had, it would probably have been because I was in danger of being drafted — more to save my own butt from a pointless, immoral war than as a “protest” against it.

At any rate, the firebombing of Dresden and Tokyo were before my time.

It’s complicated.

Jon Garelick