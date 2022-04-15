Seaport traffic: Rude reawakening awaits as Boston workers return

But Chesto understates the contrasts of the Back Bay, with its 52,000 workers. That neighborhood of the city is served not only by a major train station with commuter rail and Amtrak but also by the Orange Line, four Green Line branches, four local buses, and two express buses. No one would think a couple of buses would be OK for the Back Bay.

Re “Seaport traffic is back. So are ideas to improve it.” (Business, April 5): Jon Chesto made a key point that is often overlooked as we get distracted talking about a ferry stop or a restored bridge to help “solve” our transportation problems. The Seaport’s 44,000 workers (as of 2018) are served only by the Silver Line and a couple of local buses. Peak-hour express bus routes even were discontinued a few years ago.

Advertisement

Chesto didn’t say whether bicycles are part of the city’s plan for the Seaport — as a bike guy, I want more people on bikes — but the continued focus on low-capacity modes such as buses, ferries, and, yes, bikes is not going to solve the problem after the area is completely built out. Sure, do the short-term things now and give incentives to get people out of their cars. But start immediately to get high-capacity transit to the Seaport, and maybe we can beat gridlock such as we’ve never seen.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Jeffrey Ferris

Jamaica Plain

The writer is the owner of Ferris Wheels Bike Shop.





Go east, Green Line

Although not achievable in the short term, a Green Line link from Arlington Station to the Seaport is feasible and could replace the overloaded bus. It could be extended into South Boston, replacing the long-lost link to the Tremont tunnel branch of the Green Line.

Space was left in the subway between Boylston and Arlington for a junction to serve a once-proposed eastward branch to Post Office Square. A new subway tunnel crossing under Boylston Station and the Orange Line could create pedestrian connections between the Green Line and Orange Line. The subway would reach the existing underground bus station now serving the Silver Line or a lower-level station with cross-platform Red Line connections. The bus tunnel is said to have been built to support conversion to light rail or subway.

Advertisement

Why an eastward-facing branch of the Green Line?

▪ Provide direct connections between Back Bay hotels and the Seaport.

▪ Provide additional destinations for Green Line riders from the west.

▪ Potentially provide better access from South Boston to Back Bay.

▪ Provide better between commuter rail line connections out of Back Bay.

▪ Leave line capacity available for South End-Roxbury replacement service. Imagine if Blue Hill Avenue were served by a center-median light rail line to Mattapan connecting to Nubian Square, Ruggles, the medical area, and downtown in the long-disused Tremont Street subway.

Is there anyone in power in Boston willing to think outside the box? Is it not time for another Boston Transportation Planning Review?

Clark Frazier

Hingham

The writer has a master’s in transportation from MIT and worked with the 1972 Boston Transportation Planning Review.





Put airport-bound riders on a separate line

I am surprised that decoupling Silver Line service to the airport from Silver Line service to the Seaport District was not presented as a partial solution to Seaport transportation woes. The current arrangement takes airport-bound travelers on a circular 15-minute tour of the entire Seaport before heading to Logan Airport. Why can’t a separate Silver Line service go directly from South Station to Terminal A in order to separate airport riders and their luggage from Seaport riders?

Advertisement

Peter Forbes

Quincy





Swarm of shuttle buses is not a solution

What has impressed me (and not in a good way) about transit options between North Station and the Seaport is that making better use of the MBTA is clearly not a priority. The #4 bus runs 12 times a day, all during rush hours. By contrast, there are a host of shuttle buses run by Seaport employers. Surely there could be a more efficient, coordinated system here.

Timothy Wright

Medford





In danger of repeating Seaport’s failure in Allston-Brighton

Jon Chesto correctly highlights the need to remedy the traffic congestion that plagues the Seaport District. He characterizes the Seaport as “a transit-starved business district.” This outcome represents a failure of urban and transportation planning.

We are in danger of repeating this failure in Allston-Brighton, with Harvard’s massive development lacking a comprehensive transportation plan. Like the Seaport, planners confront a challenging environment, with Harvard’s property bounded by the Charles River and the Mass. Pike. We will reproduce the Seaport’s severe traffic congestion unless Harvard, the Commonwealth, and Boston work together to create both an adequate amount of housing near the planned lab and office spaces and an integrated transportation plan, including frequent rail service linking Boston Landing, a new West Station in Allston, and South Station.

Ellen Forrester

Brighton