fb-pixel Skip to main content
boston marathon

What time does the 2022 Boston Marathon start?

By Gwen Egan Boston.com Staff,Updated April 15, 2022, 10 minutes ago
Trudy Regnier of Texas crosses the finish line in the 2021 race.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The 2022 Boston Marathon is returning to its traditional spring season after two years of pandemic-related scheduling snags.

This year the race is back to the “wave” model, with the first wave beginning at 10 a.m.

Buses will take participants from Boston Common to the Athlete’s Village at Hopkinton Middle and High School. Buses will be loading on Charles Street between the Public Garden and Boston Common. (See the map here.)

In Hopkinton, athletes will have time to relax and stretch. Poland Spring water, Gatorade, and portable toilets will be available.

Click here to see the elite fields | See more coverage of the 2022 Boston Marathon

Advertisement

Here are the 2022 Boston Marathon start times

9:02 a.m.: Men’s wheelchair

9:05 a.m.: Women’s wheelchair

9:30 a.m.: Handcycles and duos

9:37 a.m.: Elite men

9:45 a.m.: Elite women

9:50 a.m.: Para athletics divisions

▪ 10 a.m.: Wave starts begin

A runner gets her medal after the 2019 marathon.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

What time will my runner start?

Here’s a rundown of the expected start times for the wave start, based on bib numbers. Masks are required on the buses.

Wave 1: Bib numbers 261–7,700

  • Bus loading: 6:45 a.m.
  • Wave 1 start: 10 a.m.

Wave 2: Bib numbers 8,000–15,999

  • Bus loading: 7:30 a.m.
  • Wave 2 start: 10:25 a.m.

Wave 3: Bib numbers 16,000–23,999

  • Bus loading: 8:15 a.m.
  • Wave 3 start: 10:50 a.m.

Wave 4: Bib numbers 24,000–32,999

  • Bus loading: 9 a.m.
  • Wave 4 start: 11:15 a.m.

More 2022 Boston Marathon stories

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video