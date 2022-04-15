What time does the 2022 Boston Marathon start?

The 2022 Boston Marathon is returning to its traditional spring season after two years of pandemic-related scheduling snags.
This year the race is back to the “wave” model, with the first wave beginning at 10 a.m.
Buses will take participants from Boston Common to the Athlete’s Village at Hopkinton Middle and High School. Buses will be loading on Charles Street between the Public Garden and Boston Common. (See the map here.)
In Hopkinton, athletes will have time to relax and stretch. Poland Spring water, Gatorade, and portable toilets will be available.
Click here to see the elite fields | See more coverage of the 2022 Boston Marathon
Advertisement
Here are the 2022 Boston Marathon start times
▪ 9:02 a.m.: Men’s wheelchair
▪ 9:05 a.m.: Women’s wheelchair
▪ 9:30 a.m.: Handcycles and duos
▪ 9:37 a.m.: Elite men
▪ 9:45 a.m.: Elite women
▪ 9:50 a.m.: Para athletics divisions
▪ 10 a.m.: Wave starts begin
What time will my runner start?
Here’s a rundown of the expected start times for the wave start, based on bib numbers. Masks are required on the buses.
Wave 1: Bib numbers 261–7,700
- Bus loading: 6:45 a.m.
- Wave 1 start: 10 a.m.
Wave 2: Bib numbers 8,000–15,999
- Bus loading: 7:30 a.m.
- Wave 2 start: 10:25 a.m.
Wave 3: Bib numbers 16,000–23,999
- Bus loading: 8:15 a.m.
- Wave 3 start: 10:50 a.m.
Wave 4: Bib numbers 24,000–32,999
- Bus loading: 9 a.m.
- Wave 4 start: 11:15 a.m.
More 2022 Boston Marathon stories
- When will the world’s fastest marathoner run Boston?
- They were known as ‘bandit runners.’ But there’s little place for them in the Boston Marathon these days.
- Running has been a big part of ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Zac Clark’s recovery from addiction, and now he’s taking on Boston
- Tarzan Brown’s granddaughter hopes for a statue honoring him on Heartbreak Hill
- The Boston Marathon ‘streakers’ — those who run year after year — are a dedicated bunch
- Your guide to the 2022 Boston Marathon
- 2022 Boston Marathon: Here is the list of street closures and traffic restrictions
- Here’s how to keep track of your favorite runners during the 2022 Boston Marathon
- How to watch the 2022 Boston Marathon on TV or streaming