Bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returns to run Boston Marathon with assist from Olympian Shalane Flanagan

“Every time I envisioned running the race, I pictured her next to me,” Haslet wrote on Instagram in February. “So this last December, I got really brave and asked her to join me, side by side from Hopkinton to Boston, as my teammate, my coach, and my support runner. I told her I couldn’t imagine crossing that finish line without her by my side. She said yes.”

Haslet, who lost a leg in the 2013 bombings, will return to the iconic race for the first time in four years as a para athlete, with Olympian Shalane Flanagan as her support runner.

Adrianne Haslet’s long road back to the Boston Marathon is nearly at its end. When she begins Monday’s race, she’ll have her friend and inspiration beside her.

Haslet, 41, is a ballroom dancer who became a running enthusiast to help cope with life after the bombing.

She ran the Boston Marathon in 2016 with a prosthetic blade and finished the race. After being unable to finish in 2018, she aimed to return to the course again in 2019. But a car accident in January of that year left her hospitalized with injuries that required surgery.

Now fully recovered, she has been training since January with Flanagan, a Marblehead native, with the hopes of winning one of the para divisions.

Haslet has advocated for the Marathon to expand its para divisions. Last fall, it became the first major marathon to offer prize money and awards for para athletes with visual, lower-limb, and upper-limb impairments.

“It is one thing to accomplish a goal that you’ve set out for yourself to achieve,” Flanagan, a four-time Olympian and the 2017 New York City Marathon winner, wrote on Instagram. “But sometimes it feels even more special to get out there and help another accomplish theirs.”

The Boston Marathon is returning to its traditional Patriots Day date after a pandemic cancellation in 2020 and a postponement until October last year.

Haslet and the rest of the top para athletes will start at 9:50 a.m.