After rough start from Nick Pivetta, Red Sox fall short in home opener

The Red Sox got off to a flat-footed start to the 2022 season at Fenway Park, losing their home opener to the Twins, 8-4, Friday afternoon.
Minnesota jumped on Sox starter Nick Pivetta for four runs in just two innings, with the early outburst led by a two-run homer to left from Miguel Sanó. After an Alex Verdugo solo homer brought the Sox within 4-1 in the bottom of the second, the Twins tacked on two more runs in the fifth against reliever Hirokazu Sawamura.
That 6-1 advantage — forged behind Twins starter Joe Ryan (1-1), who threw six sterling innings of one-run ball — proved too large a gap for the Sox to overcome once their lineup finally awakened in the late innings.
The Sox rallied for three runs in the eighth on doubles by Jackie Bradley Jr. and Kiké Hernández and a two-run homer down the right-field line by Rafael Devers (his second of the season), cutting their deficit to 6-4.
But the Twins tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the ninth against Sox reliever Matt Barnes to coast to victory in the opener of the four-game weekend series.
