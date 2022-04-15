After rough start from Nick Pivetta, Red Sox fall short in home opener

The Red Sox got off to a flat-footed start to the 2022 season at Fenway Park, losing their home opener to the Twins, 8-4, Friday afternoon.

Minnesota jumped on Sox starter Nick Pivetta for four runs in just two innings, with the early outburst led by a two-run homer to left from Miguel Sanó. After an Alex Verdugo solo homer brought the Sox within 4-1 in the bottom of the second, the Twins tacked on two more runs in the fifth against reliever Hirokazu Sawamura.

That 6-1 advantage — forged behind Twins starter Joe Ryan (1-1), who threw six sterling innings of one-run ball — proved too large a gap for the Sox to overcome once their lineup finally awakened in the late innings.