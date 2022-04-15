Another year with no individual championships is a net loss for MIAA tennis players

“I was kind of told, ‘You won it as a freshman, you have to win it again,’ and ‘You can’t just win it as a freshman and then never win it again,’” Collomb said.

Collomb thought about defending his title as a sophomore and winning more as an upperclassman.

After Harry Collomb captured the 2019 Massachusetts individual boys’ tennis state title as a freshman, he started looking ahead.

COVID-19 prevented Collomb from protecting his title as a sophomore and junior. Now the standout first singles player is set to graduate from Wellesley in June without ever having the opportunity to defend his title as the state’s best boys’ individual.

For a third consecutive year, the MIAA won’t be hosting individual boys’ and girls’ tennis tournaments this spring. But this time it is because of unanswered questions about how players would qualify and be ranked for the individual tournament under the new statewide format, which will debut this spring for the boys’ and girls’ tennis team tournaments.

“It’s frustrating,” Collomb said. “It’s nice to be the last person to win the tournament, but I won it freshman year. This year I was really hopeful that I’d be able to defend my title, but obviously there’s not going to be the tournament.”

Wellesley boys’ coach Mike Sabin said the MIAA must recognize “not all sports are the same.”

“You can’t do tennis, swimming, golf and skiing the same way you do basketball and baseball,” Sabin said.

Up until 2019, boys’ and girls’ tennis teams could nominate three singles players and two doubles pairings for the individual tournaments. The open structure often led to oversaturated tournament fields, which caused many tournaments to take weeks to complete because of lingering matches and weather postponements.

Many MIAA officials and coaches alike view the time it takes to finish the individual tournaments as an issue that needs to be addressed in addition to determining future qualifiers.

“There was no qualification standard so anyone could enter, which in a lot of respects, made it a unique opportunity,” said Dave Bouchard, MIAA tennis committee chair and athletic director at Quaboag. “That also created a very lengthy process that took multiple weekends and many days to actually get it down to the finals. In the spring, that can certainly become challenging with graduation events and things like that.”

Although many coaches understand altering the previous individual format so that it fits the new statewide model will be challenging, they still believe the MIAA could’ve resolved these issues before this season.

“This didn’t just come out of nowhere,” first-year Lexington girls’ coach Chance Fechtor said. “They had plenty of time to talk about this stuff — it’s something that could be done virtually. So, I think it’s bogus.”

Walpole boys’ coach Shawn Gough, who has spent years coaching football in addition to tennis, said tennis “takes a backseat to major sports.”

“When I found out there wasn’t going to be an individual tournament, my thought was, ‘You put very little time and effort into the tennis season compared to the major sports, the least you could’ve done is provide those kids the opportunity to compete at a high level against the best competition in the state in the individual tournament.’” Gough said.

Like Collomb, Walpole senior Sid Vandgrangi remained hopeful he’d have the opportunity to compete in the boys’ individual tournament this spring after reaching the 2019 quarterfinals as a freshman.

“All [Vandrangi] said was, ‘It really stinks that we don’t have the opportunity to go back and have that second chance at getting further in the tournament and possibly winning it,’” Gough said.

Some coaches are concerned that not hosting individual state tournaments might entice top players to play USTA tournaments instead of playing for their high schools, especially top players at schools that historically struggle to qualify for the state tournament as a team.

MIAA Tournament Management Committee chairman Jim O’Leary countered by saying that’s not unusual in many team sports.

“That happens a lot in team sports — the best basketball player in the state might be on a team that doesn’t go to the tournament,” O’Leary said. “Not that that’s right or wrong, those are just the unique things that when you classify as a team sport, you understand that going in.”

Wellesley girls’ coach Rob Miller said he hasn’t heard of teams losing players because individual tournaments aren’t happening.

“There hasn’t been a tournament in three years, so the kids don’t even know that there is an individual championship,” Miller said. “They really don’t.”

Miller noted his ideal format — a tournament with fewer players — could make the tournament quicker and easier.

“Maybe they could have the entry be your two best singles players and your best doubles team, so each team enters four rather than seven,” Miller said. “That might work out.”

The tennis committee formed a subcommittee to focus on the individual tournaments. The subcommittee must draft a proposal that the rest of the committee accepts before the TMC ultimately makes the final decision.

Bouchard said the committee is optimistic individual tournaments will return next spring because “everyone on the tennis committee was and remains in agreement that the individual state tennis tournament is a valuable and an important opportunity for kids.” O’Leary said he must see a proposal before offering an opinion about whether he’d like individual tournaments included under the statewide format going forward.

“We can’t have an opinion until we see the data and have something presented to us,” O’Leary said. “We can’t go in with a predetermined opinion that it should happen or be gone, it has to be done in a planned, thoughtful way and you have to see what the appetite is for it.”

Although many coaches understand establishing new qualification standards will be challenging because tennis players often switch places within the team’s lineup during a season, Mike Gardner, coach of the defending Division 1 state champion Acton-Boxborough girls’ team, said busy weekends shouldn’t be among the major factors that would prevent the tournament from returning.

“I get it, it’s a pain to spend your entire Saturday and Sunday and then another Saturday and Sunday,” Gardner said, “but honestly, if the kids love it and want to do it and want to be there, then I’m all for what the kids want.”

Extra serves

▪ MIAA state tennis tournament director Ron Ford said he’s close to finalizing the sites for the inaugural statewide team state tournaments.

The former Cohasset athletic director said tournament matches for all four divisions will take place on high school campuses until the state finals, which he’s aiming to schedule on the same day at the same site, similar to basketball and hockey.

“Basketball was the Road to Tsongas, I’m trying to create the same thing for tennis,” Ford said. “I really believe that you should have a site and try to make it a tradition and keep that site every year. I thought the atmosphere at Tsongas was unbelievable and I want to try to create a special setting for tennis.”

Ford said he expects the sites to be announced in the next couple weeks.

▪ The Lexington girls’ team improved to 6-0 under Fechtor following Tuesday’s 5-0 victory over Woburn.

Not only does the team have a perfect record, the Minutemen have tallied 5-0 scores in all 30 of their individual matches.

“It’s a fabulous group of girls,” said Fechtor, a 1985 graduate of Weston. “I couldn’t be happier. They’ve all stepped up when I’ve needed them to. I’m super impressed so far and I feel privileged to step into the position.”

Fechtor has been especially pleased with freshmen Diya Pachamuthu and Kyra McCandless at first and second singles, respectively, as well as sophomore Veronika Moroz at third singles, junior Aashna Sahani and senior Abby Lee at first doubles, and juniors Jessica Dai and Kiki Reddy at second doubles.

“I’m super excited to build the program and be here,” Fechtor said.