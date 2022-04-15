fb-pixel Skip to main content

Chris Sale throws at Fenway Park, and says he is ‘on the right path’

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated April 15, 2022, 42 minutes ago
Chris Sale is on the 60-day injured list.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Even before Friday’s pregame ceremonies, the Red Sox home opener featured a noteworthy sight. Lefthander Chris Sale, who suffered a stress fracture in his right rib cage in late February, threw on flat ground at Fenway Park on Friday morning.

Sale – who stayed in Fort Myers, Fla., at the end of spring training but rejoined the Red Sox big league team for the season-opening homestand – said that he’s pain-free and that he’s now thrown a handful of times. But Sale also recognizes that as good as he feels physically, he’s at the beginning of a long effort to build back his arm strength and then work his way into a lengthy rehab assignment. That notion guided the team’s thinking in placing Sale on the 60-day injured list prior to the season, a decision that ruled out a return before June.

“Now I’m at the part where I get to have some fun. … We’re in a good spot,” Sale said of his physical condition. “The worst part of it is time. The build back up is going to take a little bit of time just because I’ve got to get some innings and get my arm stretched out. [But] we’re on the right path.”

