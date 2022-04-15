Colts reportedly sign Stephon Gilmore to two-year contract

The Indianapolis Colts on Friday solidified their secondary by signing 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract with the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback had not been announced. The Colts’ secondary needed help after general manager Chris Ballard opted not to re-sign 31-year-old cornerback Xavier Rhodes , a three-time Pro Bowler who struggled in 2021, and traded Rock Ya-Sin to the Raiders for 2017 Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue last month. Gilmore, 31, appeared in eight games with Carolina after being traded from New England during an injury-plagued 2021 season. His best season came in 2019, when he had six interceptions and 20 passes defensed, both career highs. He has 427 tackles and 27 interceptions in his 10-year career.

Goaltender Carey Price will make his season debut for the Canadiens at home against the Islanders on Friday night, stepping into the crease for his first game since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final in July. Price spent months recovering from offseason knee surgery, but paused his rehabilitation after voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program last fall. He has said he entered the program for substance abuse and in January noted his career could be in jeopardy. Instead, the seven-time All-Star and NHL MVP in 2015 will take the ice for the last-place Canadiens, who have eight games remaining and have surrendered a league-high 284 goals this season. Price has spent his entire 14-season NHL career with the Canadiens.

MISCELLANY

Alexander Zverev advances to Monte Carlo semifinals

Alexander Zverev prevailed against Jannik Sinner, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) in a Monte Carlo Masters classic to reach the semifinals of the clay-court season opener in Monaco. Sinner overcame an early break to win the first set, and Zverev repaid the favor in the second. Zverev fought back twice from a break down in the third set and had to force the quarterfinal to a tiebreaker. In a match with 10 service breaks, half of the tiebreaker points went against serve, and Zverev finally won after more than three hours when Sinner netted. Zverev will meet defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas or Diego Schwartzmann on Saturday. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who earlier ousted Novak Djokovic, knocked out American Taylor Fritz, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Davidovich Fokina broke the 10th seed at 3-3 in the decider to line up his first semifinal in a masters event with Grigor Dimitrov, a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2) winner over Hubert Hurkacz … Ohio State University will pay $2 million to settle more lawsuits brought by men who said they were sexually abused decades ago by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss, increasing the number of survivors who’ve reached settlement agreements to nearly 290. The payouts by the university have reached just under $60 million to former athletes and other men who alleged Strauss carried out the abuse at campus athletic facilities, a student health center, his home, and an off-campus clinic.

