Elbow strain, or worse, puts Baltimore ace John Means on injured list

“We don’t have much experience in our rotation, and losing your opening day starter — don’t know how long it’s going to be, but for some time now — it’s going to be hard,” Hyde said.

Manager Brandon Hyde described the injury as a forearm muscle strain, but he said more tests are coming.

The Baltimore Orioles put John Means on the 10-day injured list Friday with an announced left elbow strain, but the lefthander is expected to have additional tests on his elbow.

Means, who turns 29 later this month, was pulled after the fourth inning Wednesday night. He’s allowed three runs in eight innings in two starts this season.

Last year, Means was a bright spot on a Baltimore staff that ranked last in the majors in ERA. He went 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA and threw a no-hitter at Seattle in May.

The Orioles selected the contract of righthander Travis Lakins from Triple-A Norfolk. Grayson Rodriguez, the top pitching prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, has made two starts at Norfolk this season but Hyde said he doesn’t expect the injury to Means to affect the promotion timetable.

Mets unveil Tom Seaver statue, roll in home opener

A long-awaited statue of pitcher Tom Seaver was unveiled by the New York Mets in a 40-minute ceremony that began about 2½ hours before a 10-3 rout of Arizona in its home opener at Citi Field.

With thousands of fans gathered around, cell phones held high and craning their necks to see, the late Hall of Famer’s wife and two daughters were front and center for the festivities.

Following an introduction from longtime Mets radio announcer Howie Rose and speeches by owner Steve Cohen and former slugger Mike Piazza, the blue curtain was pulled away to reveal a striking monument that stands 10 feet tall and 13½ feet long. It depicts Seaver, who won three Cy Young Awards during 12 seasons with New York and pitched the Miracle Mets to the club’s first World Series championship in 1969, in the middle of his classic drop-and-drive delivery.

“Hello, Tom,” said his emotional widow Nancy, choking back tears. “It’s so nice to have you here where you belong.”

The sculpture by William Behrends — who also designed and created statues of Willie Mays in San Francisco and Tony Gwynn in San Diego — weighs 3,200 pounds (2,000 pounds of bronze and 1,200 pounds of structural stainless steel). The granite pitcher’s mound came in nine pieces that weighed 33,600 pounds and added about 3 feet in height.

“Tom Seaver is our royalty,” Piazza said.

The statue, which was announced in June 2019 under the previous ownership of the Wilpon and Katz families, is next to the Mets’ popular home run apple from old Shea Stadium in front of the Jackie Robinson Rotunda that serves as the main entrance to Citi Field. Fans streaming off the elevated No. 7 subway train are now greeted by the Seaver memorial just beyond the foot of the steps they descend.

Seaver died at age 75 in his native California on Aug. 31, 2020.

In the game, Francisco Lindor homered from both sides of the plate to back another stingy start from newcomer Chris Bassitt, who allowed one run and two hits in six innings for New York (6-2), which has the most wins in the majors. Starling Marte launched a three-run shot in his first home game with the Mets, and Robinson Canó connected for the first time since serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs last season.

The news wasn’t all good, however. Outfielders Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha were placed on the injured list after a New York coach tested positive for COVID-19. Mets manager Buck Showalter, without identifying the coach, confirmed the positive test. The team did not say whether the players tested positive or whether either player is vaccinated against COVID-19.

Houston puts slugger Yordan Álvarez on COVID list

Houston’s outfielder and designated hitter Yordan Álvarez went on the COVID-19 injured list after missing back-to-back games with what the team had termed a stomach bug. Manager Dusty Baker told reporters before Houston’s Friday game in Seattle that Álvarez has not tested positive for COVID-19 . . . Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. has begun playing in extended spring training games and could begin a rehab assignment next week, manager Brian Snitker told reporters prior to the Braves’ game in San Diego . . . Washington put utility man Dee Strange-Gordon on the injured list for undisclosed reasons after he was sent back to the team hotel and removed from the lineup Thursday in Pittsburgh for an illness. Manager Dave Martinez told reporters Thursday night and Friday afternoon that Strange-Gordon was “sick” and that he couldn’t discuss the situation further, consistent with the team’s past behavior regarding a COVID-19 diagnosis . . . Oakland placed outfielder Stephen Piscotty on the COVID-19 IL, and three others — catcher Austin Allen, and lefthanded relievers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead — on the restricted list. The team Friday began a three-game series in Toronto, with unvaccinated players unable to enter Canada . . . Cincinnati signed former Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon to a minor-league contract, according to The Athletic. Leon, 33, spent last season with the Marlins, hitting .183 with a .505 OPS in 83 games. Cleveland signed the 33-year-old as a free agent in November, but released him during spring training.