Fenway was perfect for home opener — until the game started — and Red Sox’ loss to Twins was a checklist of concerns

The old ballpark looked perfect — every blade of grass as green as a pool table.

A sellout crowd of 36,266 saw a sun-splashed pregame ceremony that included a video tribute to the late Jerry Remy and an appearance by Hit Dog Mo Vaughn to help commemorate Jackie Robinson Day.

For the first time since 2019, the day they got their latest World Series rings, the Red Sox hosted a full-capacity home opener at Fenway Park on Friday afternoon.

“There’s nobody in baseball that can sell baseball the way we do,” Sox manager Alex Cora said. “This is a special place. It’s beautiful.”

The flaws didn’t emerge until the game started. An 8-4 loss against the Minnesota Twins played out like a checklist of concerns.

Nick Pivetta, miscast as a No. 2 starter, lasted only two innings. He allowed five runs on four hits and two walks, pitching so poorly that Cora decided he’d rather use the bullpen for seven innings even though his team doesn’t have a scheduled day off until May 2.

It’s far too early to make any judgments about Pivetta or any other pitcher. But he has allowed eight runs in his first 7⅔ innings and hasn’t looked comfortable going back to spring training.

The Sox see Pivetta making 30 starts this season, with the next one coming against Toronto in five days.

The bullpen kept the Sox in the game until Matt Barnes entered for the ninth inning and allowed two runs. His velocity was better than his first two outings but this time his command vanished as the righthander walked two and hit another.

Barnes has a 9.22 earned run average and 2.20 WHIP in 19 appearances dating to last season. Where he fits in the bullpen at this point isn’t certain less than a year after he made the All-Star team.

The Sox struck out 13 times against three Twins pitchers and didn’t draw a walk. Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Trevor Story were 2 for 12 with nine strikeouts.

Bogaerts was 3 for 5 against the Yankees on Opening Day. He is 2 for 18 in six games since with eight strikeouts. Cora said the hamstring strain Bogaerts suffered six days ago in New York isn’t the issue.

“Right now he’s off-balance, chasing pitches,” Cora said. “One of those that you go through stretches like this during the season. It just happens it’s early in the season and it’s magnified.”

Outside of Alex Verdugo’s solo home run in the second inning and an impressive two-run blast to right field by Rafael Devers in the eighth, the Sox weren’t much of a threat at the plate.

Rookie righthander Joe Ryan needed only 82 pitches to get through six innings. The Sox were overmatched by his slider and fastball as Ryan was relentlessly efficient throwing strikes.

“It’s not that we were just chasing pitches,” Cora said.

Outside of Verdugo’s home run, only two Sox batters advanced beyond first base against Ryan.

Now let’s get to the defense. The game started with a popup to left field that dropped in because Verdugo didn’t take charge of it coming in. That led to a run. Kiké Hernández had a ball pop out of his glove in the eighth inning after he tracked down a long drive to center field.

All this against the Twins team that was outscored, 14-2, by the Dodgers in two games at Target Field before coming to Fenway.

“Overall it wasn’t great,” Cora said.

There were a few positives in the day. Chris Sale was at Fenway and played catch. He’s building up his arm after missing all of spring training recovering from a fractured rib.

James Paxton, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, threw 25 pitches and is on a path that could have him ready in June.

In time, the Sox will have a better rotation than they do now. The bullpen should improve, too. There’s no reason to fret about the lineup because Bogaerts, Martinez and Story will hit.

Devers is hitting .367 with a 1.054 OPS and seven RBIs in seven games. That’s not a short sample, that’s who he is.

Devers was one of the few Sox players still in the clubhouse when the media came in after the game. This was a game better quickly forgotten.

“Too bad we didn’t play better,” Cora said. “This is what it’s all about. Home opener at Fenway, packed house, beautiful day. Now [Saturday] we have to get ready to even the series.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.