Here’s what happened to the $518K football sold as Tom Brady’s ‘final’ touchdown pass

When it appeared Tom Brady had retired from professional football earlier in 2022, one of the most sought-after items immediately became the football Brady had used to throw what seemed to be his final touchdown pass (a 55-yard score to wide receiver Mike Evans during the Buccaneers’ divisional round loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams).

A little over a month after Brady announced his retirement, the football was put up for auction, fetching a whopping sale price of $518,000.

But less than 24 hours after the auction, Brady dramatically revealed that he was making a comeback. Seemingly left with a much less valuable piece of memorabilia, the auction buyer was given a fortunate out.