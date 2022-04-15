Mavericks star Luka Doncic listed as doubtful for Saturday’s playoff opener against Jazz

DALLAS — Just when the Dallas Mavericks finally earned home-court advantage in the playoffs for the first time since winning the NBA title 11 years ago, they could face multiple games without their top player.
Star point guard Luka Doncic strained his left calf in the regular-season finale and didn’t practice all week leading into the Western Conference first-round opener against the Utah Jazz Saturday. Doncic is listed as doubtful for Game 1.
The Mavericks surged to the fourth seed by going 36-12 from New Year's Eve on after a 16-18 start. The fifth-seeded Jazz finished 4-7 to fall below the Mavericks.
In a meeting that was crucial to Dallas catching Utah, Doncic scored 32 points in a 114-100 win while defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert and 3-point threat Bojan Bogdanovic sat for the Jazz.
Now the only NBA player to average at least 28 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists could be sidelined while Utah, led by Donovan Mitchell, is close to full strength. Dallas hasn’t won a playoff series since the title season, losing in the first round six times.