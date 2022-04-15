Mavericks star Luka Doncic listed as doubtful for Saturday’s playoff opener against Jazz

DALLAS — Just when the Dallas Mavericks finally earned home-court advantage in the playoffs for the first time since winning the NBA title 11 years ago, they could face multiple games without their top player.

Star point guard Luka Doncic strained his left calf in the regular-season finale and didn’t practice all week leading into the Western Conference first-round opener against the Utah Jazz Saturday. Doncic is listed as doubtful for Game 1.

The Mavericks surged to the fourth seed by going 36-12 from New Year's Eve on after a 16-18 start. The fifth-seeded Jazz finished 4-7 to fall below the Mavericks.