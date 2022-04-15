No. 9 Braintree baseball takes command against No. 14 Plymouth North

The two hurlers combined to allow just five hits with eight strikeouts, limiting an Eagles offense that had plated 26 total runs over a pair of previous games this week.

Outside of a pair of home runs, senior righthander Josh Morelli executed the game plan to a tee, firing five strong innings before Tyler Curtis closed the door with a six-out save as No. 9 Braintree pitched its way to an 8-3 nonleague win Friday afternoon at a windy Braintree High.

Well aware of Plymouth North’s dangerous lineup, the Braintree coaching staff stressed to their pitchers during pregame prep the importance of fastball location and breaking ball command.

Advertisement

“My pitching coach [Cam Fox] told me they are a good hitting team and my command and off speed had to be there and I think it was today,” said Morelli, whose final line was 5 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, and 5 strikeouts.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Morelli admitted he made a pair of mistakes with command, leaving two fastballs up in the zone. The No. 14 Eagles (3-2) punished him both times as George Slauson crushed a solo homer to right in the second and Connor Vercollone belted a 2-run shot to left in the third for his second long ball in as many days.

But Morelli rebounded, retiring seven of the final eight batters he faced to give Braintree’s bats enough time to come around. On his final pitch, Morelli dropped in a swooping curveball for a called third strike and strutted off the mound animated.

“[The Plymouth North dugout was] chirping me and that last pitch I knew it was going to be a strikeout and I was so happy I just screamed,” Morelli said.

Braintree's Nick Rucky puts the tag on Plymouth North's Dallas Murphy as he slides into second base in the fifth inning. DebeeTlumacki

Braintree trailed 3-0 in the third when Aiden Aubertine singled home a run and then scored on an error. The Wamps took a 4-3 lead in the fourth on RBIs from Nick Rucky and Jordan Gorham.

Advertisement

After Curtis pitched a clean sixth in relief of Morelli, the Wamps (3-1) broke the game open with four runs in the home half. Morelli helped the cause with an RBI single to left, Gorham followed with a run-scoring double to the left-center gap, and pinch-hitter Timmy Carney plated two more with a single.

“Morelli didn’t panic after the home runs and our offense came alive, which was huge,” said Braintree coach Bill O’Connell, whose team completed a stretch of four games in five days this week to open the season.

“We got big contributions up and down the lineup and that’s a sign of a good ball club.”

Jordan Gorham (left) celebrates with Braintree teammate Josh Morelli after scoring a run in the sixth inning. DebeeTlumacki

Apponequet 4, Durfee 1 — Nate Levesque doubled twice, knocked in a run, and hurled five innings while allowing one unearned run and striking out seven, propelling the Lakers (4-1) to a nonleague win.

Bourne 15, Greater New Bedford 5 — Damon White (4 for 4) drove in five runs, and Luca Finton hit the first homer of his varsity career to power the Canalmen (4-1) to a South Coast Conference win. Ethan Dunn struck out three and allowed one hit over five innings for Bourne.

Bridgewater-Raynham 12, Framingham 7 — Ryan Manning went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Nolan DeAndrade (3 for 5) also drove in two runs to power the Trojans (3-1) to a nonleague win.

Lawrence Academy 1, Winchendon 0 — Charlie McLaughlin pitched 6⅓ scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit in a nonleague win for the Spartans (3-0).

Advertisement

Lowell 8, Chelmsford 3 — Senior Matt Desroches tossed five innings of one-hit ball, striking out six, helping lift the Red Raiders (3-1) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win. Senior Joseph Auger singled, doubled, scored two runs, and notched two RBIs.

Sandwich 13, Dennis-Yarmouth 8 — Seamus Vining (2 for 4) and Alex Marancik (2 for 5) each drove in two runs, and Connor Finn (3 strikeouts) allowed nine hits and five earned runs across six innings to earn the Cape & Islands League win for the Blue Knights (3-0).

Boys’ lacrosse

Rockland 11, Whitman-Hanson 8 — Lucas Leander (5 goals, 4 assists) netted his 100th career goal, and Tyler Boehner (4 goals, 2 assists), and Justin Cronin (2 goals, 3 assists) bolstered the attack for the Bulldogs (4-1) in the nonleague win.

Stoneham 7, Woburn 6 — Captain James Scally scored with three seconds remaining, lifting the Spartans (3-2) to a Middlesex League win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Billerica 14, Belmont 4 — Julia Trainor scored seven goals and added two assists, and Sara MacLeod tacked on five goals, propelling the Indians (3-2) to a nonleague win.

Bourne 9, Fairhaven 8 — Taylor Wing netted her first varsity goal in the second half, which stood as the winner for the Canalmen (2-2). Brooke Lunedei (4 goals), Madigan Kelley (2 goals, 3 assists), Angelina Bonito (goal, assist) and Kendal Fortune (goal) all contributed on offense for Bourne in the South Coast Conference win. Caleigh Wrighter had 12 saves.

Advertisement

Plymouth North 14, Nauset 3 — Annika Pyy scored six goals and Addie Pyy added five goals and four assists, pacing the Eagles (3-0) to a nonleague win.

Softball

Billerica 14, Lawrence 2 — Second baseman Emily Burdick went 3 for 3 with two doubles, three runs, and two RBIs, and catcher Morgan Jones finished 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for the No. 2 Indians (3-0) in Merrimack Valley Conference action.

Dennis-Yarmouth 14, Sandwich 4 — Freshman Savannah Azoff was 3 for 5 with three RBIs, and junior captain Gabby Tanon went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs in a Cape & Islands League victory for the Dolphins (4-1).

Greater New Bedford 22, Bourne 6 — Hayleigh Silva struck out 10 in her first varsity start, and also went 4 for 4 to drive in four runs for the No. 13 Bears (6-0). Madison Medeiros also went 4 for 4 in the South Coast Conference win.

Methuen 16, Triton 4 — Kyra Meuse collected two hits, drove in five runs and scored twice to propel the Rangers (2-0) to the nonleague win.

Rockport 5, Everett 1 — Lefthander Kelsea Anderson struck out 17 batters and scattered three hits, and Kylie Wheat was 3 for 3 with five RBIs as the Vikings (4-0) denied Everett coach Stacy Poste-Schiavo her 300th career victory in the nonleague matchup. Wheat blasted a three-run homer and now has 11 hits in 13 at-bats. Everett dropped to 3-2.

Tewksbury 12, Central Catholic 0 — Sam Ryan tossed a complete game shutout, striking out eight, and clubbed a two-run double, leading the No. 14 Redmen (2-1) to a Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Advertisement

Wakefield 16, Somerville 2 — Paige Butland clubbed two home runs, leading the Warriors (4-1) to a nonleague win.

Boys’ tennis

Martha’s Vineyard 4, Nauset 1 — Rufus McCleery registered a 6-4, 6-2 victory at first singles to spearhead a Cape & Islands victory for the Vineyarders (4-1).

Girls’ tennis

Chelmsford 3, North Andover 2 — Sarah Saliba won in first singles (6-1, 4-6, 7-5), and Jamie Garber took second singles (7-5, 7-5) to lead the Lions (2-0) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Hamilton-Wenham 5, Beverly 0 — Sienna Gregory notched her first varsity win at third singles (6-0, 6-1) in the nonleague road win for the Generals (4-0).

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Cam Kerry and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.