Red Sox pay tribute to Jackie Robinson and Jerry Remy in pregame ceremony

The ceremony took place against the backdrop of a sea of empty red and green seats — the result of a late-arriving crowd. The introductions of the Twins was most notable for the smattering of boos directed at new Minnesota shortstop and former Astro Carlos Correa as well as new DH and former Yankee Gary Sánchez.

As the Red Sox celebrated the opening of the 111th season of baseball at Fenway Park, they paid tribute both to Jackie Robinson on the 75th anniversary of his landmark big league debut and to longtime Red Sox player and NESN analyst Jerry Remy, who died last fall.

The biggest ovation during Red Sox introductions was bestowed upon Jackie Bradley Jr. in his first game at Fenway since 2020.

Members of both teams took the field wearing Robinson’s No. 42, which was retired across the majors in 1997. This year, players also wore socks with Robinson’s image.

After the player introductions, the Red Sox offered a video tribute to five former players — Ike Delock, Jeremy Giambi, Jim Corsi, Julio Lugo, and Remy — who died since the end of last season. The Remy video featured clips from both his playing and broadcast careers.

A moment of silence followed, after which the Premier Choir of Boston Children’s Chorus sang the national anthem. After a flyover by a Coast Guard helicopter, a video honoring both Robinson’s playing career and his role as a civil rights activist played on the scoreboard.

Mo Vaughn, the last Red Sox player to wear No. 42, was invited to throw out the first pitch. Upon arriving at the mound, Vaughn deferred that honor to his 9-year-old son, Lee, who delivered a comet to Kevin Plawecki.

Many of the ballpark employees wore No. 206 pins in memory of Donny Bowes. The longtime and much-beloved security supervisor died March 11 when he was struck by a car in Quincy. Bowes’s employee number was 206.

