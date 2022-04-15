It’s Opening Day at Fenway: See the Red Sox’ lineup vs. the Twins, plus notes

The bats came alive for the Red Sox in their last game at Detroit, with the team belting 12 hits, then holding on for a 9-7 win.

The Red Sox take a two-game winning streak into Friday’s game with the Twins after reaching .500 on the season with a series win against the Tigers.

After beginning the season with six games on the road, it’s finally Opening Day at Fenway.

Nick Pivetta will get the nod for the Sox, looking for his first win of the season. He took the loss in his first start of the season, surrendering two home runs over 5⅔ innings of four-run ball last Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Here is a preview of Friday’s game.

Lineups

TWINS (2-4): Buxton CF, Arraez 3B, Correa SS, Polanco 2B, Kepler RF, Sanchez DH, Larnach LF, Sano 1B, Jeffers C.

Pitching: RHP Joe Ryan (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

RED SOX (3-3): Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Martinez DH, Verdugo LF, Story 2B, Dalbec 1B, Bradley RF, Vázquez C.

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (0-1, 6.35 ERA)

Time: 2:10 p.m.

TV, radio: MLB Network, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Twins vs. Pivetta: Luis Arraez 0-2, Carlos Correa 1-3, Nick Gordon 0-1, Ryan Jeffers 0-1, Max Kepler 3-6, Jorge Polanco 4-5, Miguel Sanó 1-2, Gary Sánchez 2-4, Gio Urshela 2-3

Red Sox vs. Ryan: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: Ryan is the No. 4 prospect in the Twins organization. This is his seventh MLB start.

Notes: Pivetta is making his third career start against Minnesota. He is 1-0 despite allowing 15 hits and seven earned runs in nine innings … The Red Sox will wear their home white uniforms on Friday. Players on all major league teams will wear No. 42 to commemorate Jackie Robinson Day … Fans attending the home opener are encouraged to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m. for pregame ceremonies … Prior to the game, both teams will be introduced, while the American flag will be draped over the Green Monster by members of Hanscom Air Force Base and the Vermont National Guard … The national anthem will be performed by the Premiere Choir of Boston Children’s Chorus. There will be a flyover by an MH-60T, a medium-range search and rescue helicopter from the Coast Guard air station on Cape Cod … Springfield native Michelle Brooks Thompson will perform “God Bless America” in the middle of the seventh inning … The Red Sox will wear their City Connect uniforms on Saturday and Sunday.

