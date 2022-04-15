With Linus Ullmark day to day, Jeremy Swayman will man the net for Bruins

Linus Ullmark , who took a hard slapper off the mask and left Thursday’s loss to the Senators, reported to Warrior Ice Arena Friday but did not practice.

Swayman, who stopped 21 of 24 shots in two periods of relief, will start Saturday’s matinee against the Penguins, the Bruins aiming to clinch a playoff spot and break their first three-game losing skid of the year.

He wasn’t thinking beyond that, anticipating that his puck-stopping partner would return soon.

Advertisement

“Mind-set stays the same,” Swayman said. “I want to play every night and make sure I give this team a chance to win every night. I hope he has a speedy recovery. I know he will.”

After Tuukka Rask retired Feb. 9, Swayman went on a six-week run in which he started nearly two of every three games, and he was sparkling. He was named Rookie of the Month for February, going 5-1-1 with a .960 save percentage and two shutouts. It is why he might appear on some writers’ ballots for the Calder Trophy.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

March and April have been less kind to him.

Ullmark, who hasn’t allowed four goals in a game since March 1 — something Swayman has done four times in 11 starts since then — picked up a bit more of the workload, and looked like the Bruins’ best option in recent weeks.

Swayman found himself in a tough spot Thursday, for a few reasons. First, he came in cold during the second period, and the Bruins spent a significant chunk of it on the penalty kill.

“It’s tough to start off with the second shot being a goal off your butt,” Swayman said, referring to a Brady Tkachuk strike from below the goal line, “but it all depends on what you do next, caring about that next shot.”

Advertisement

The Bruins’ every-other-day game schedule has left practice sessions few and far between. Swayman’s scheduled day off Thursday instead meant he was taking extra reps after practice. The Bruins, like all teams nowadays, carefully monitor their goalies’ workloads to keep them fresh.

“That’s a challenge,” noted Swayman, adding that fatigue was no issue for him Thursday. “I want to get better as much as I can, whenever I’m on the ice.

“Those morning skates when you don’t play are those crucial moments to work on things and get more of a sweat in.”

You can practice, but you can’t prepare for getting hit between the eyes, as Ullmark did.

“I invite it, I guess,” Swayman mused. “I just want to make sure I’m doing everything I can do to stop the puck. Sometimes you don’t expect it. I think it was a tipped shot, too. It’s one of those weird ones that happens. Hopefully you can recover quickly from it and shake it off.”

He isn’t trying to head off pucks. Goalie equipment has advanced far beyond Gerry Cheevers’s stitch-painted fiberglass visage, but no goalie mask is very cushy. Any goalie feels it.

“Oh yeah,” Swayman said. “Sometimes the buckles pop and it’s kind of a cluster, but you regroup, say your name a couple times, and you’re ready to go.”

Advertisement

He’s hoping to build off a flawless performance in the third period, which included two breakaway stops on Ottawa’s Connor Brown and another high-danger denial of a charging Alex Formenton.

“I think there’s positives coming from that third,” Swayman said. “We had a chance to win the whole game, and I wanted to do whatever I could to help them. You give up three goals in the second … you want to make sure if they have an opportunity to score, I was doing my job to keep it a close game.”

Swayman’s postgame celebration partner was missing. So, had the Bruins pulled off the comeback, what would have happened after the final buzzer?

“Self-hug.”

Frederic back in

Trent Frederic will return to the lineup Saturday, Cassidy said, as the No. 3 left wing. Tomas Nosek, who hasn’t scored since Jan. 2, will take his first scratch of the season … Defenseman Brandon Carlo practiced in full and looks like a go for Saturday. He looked mobile and chipper on the ice … Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron missed the practice for maintenance … David Pastrnak (core) and Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed) skated beforehand … Troy Grosenick, who will back up Swayman, has been shining in the AHL. The 32-year-old Wisconsinite, nine years into his pro career, was tied for first in the league in save percentage (.931) and his goals-against average (2.02) was second (overall: 16-5-6 record, three shutouts). The most recent of Grosenick’s four NHL appearances came as a third-stringer with the Kings in March 2021 … Marchand, after he was informed that old pal Zdeno Chara, 45, scored his first goal of the season Thursday: “Not surprised. He’s still got it. I’m sure it was an end-to-end goal or something like that?”

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports and on Instagram @mattyports.