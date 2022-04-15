FDA approves first Breathalyzer to test for COVID

The InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer, which is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, can produce results in less than 3 minutes and can be used in doctor’s offices, hospitals, and mobile testing sites by trained operators. A single machine can analyze about 160 samples per day.

“Today’s authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for COVID-19,” Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency-use authorization to the first COVID-19 test that can detect the coronavirus in a breath sample, within minutes and with a high degree of accuracy, the agency said Thursday.

Yvonne Maldonado, an infectious disease specialist at Stanford University School of Medicine who is working on another Breathalyzer test, said that having more options to test will only help the transition to the endemic phase of the pandemic.

“If you think back from the original PCR, those were pretty horrible,” Maldonado said. “They were very uncomfortable and seemed to last forever — the easier we can make it, the better off we are.”

The device was tested in a study made up of 2,409 individuals both with and without symptoms of the virus. In the study, the test identified 91 percent of positive samples correctly and 99 percent of negative samples correctly.

The Breathalyzer test uses a technique called gas chromatography gas mass-spectrometry, which separates and identifies chemical mixtures to detect five compounds associated with the coronavirus in exhaled breath. If a test comes back positive on the Breathalyzer, it should be confirmed with a molecular test, such as a PCR lab test.

The FDA warned that negative tests “should be considered in the context of a patient’s recent exposures, history and the presence of clinical signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19″ because they do not completely rule out an infection, and noted that the device “should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or patient management decisions, including infection-control decisions.

InspectIR, the company that produces the Breathalyzer, expects to be able to produce about 100 machines per week.

NEW YORK TIMES

Broadway theaters to stop checking for vaccination status

Many of Broadway’s theater owners have decided to stop checking the vaccination status of ticket holders after April 30, but all will continue to require that audience members wear masks inside theaters through at least May 31.

The Broadway League, a trade association, announced the change on Friday. The decision was made by the owners and operators of Broadway’s 41 theaters, who had initially decided to require vaccines and masks last summer, before the city imposed its own mandates. The theater owners — six commercial and four nonprofit entities — have been periodically reconsidering the protocols ever since.

They announced the decision as many governments and businesses nationwide have been loosening restrictions, but with cases rising in New York City and the virus forcing several Broadway shows to cancel performances in recent days.

“Since resuming performances last fall, over five million attendees have seen a Broadway show, and the safety and security of our cast, crew, and audience has been our top priority,” Charlotte St. Martin, the president of the Broadway League, said in a statement. “Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated.”

Until now, the theaters had acted together on the protocols, saying they were concerned that varied policies could confuse theatergoers. But they no longer have a consensus: The biggest commercial landlord on Broadway opted to drop the vaccine mandate, while two nonprofits said they would keep it and another said it was still deciding what to do.

The League did not specify which theaters would stop requiring proof of vaccination, but the Shubert Organization, which with 17 theaters is by far Broadway’s biggest landlord, said Friday that it would stop seeking proof of vaccination as of May 1. And Disney Theatrical Productions, which operates the New Amsterdam Theater, said that it would do the same at “Aladdin,” the musical running there.

NEW YORK TIMES

Researchers: Virus can be detected for months in feces

COVID-19 patients can harbor the coronavirus in their feces for months after infection, researchers found, stoking concern that its persistence can aggravate the immune system and cause long COVID symptoms.

In the largest study tracking SARS-CoV-2 RNA in feces and COVID symptoms, scientists at Stanford University found that about half of infected patients shed traces of the virus in their waste in the week after infection and almost 4 percent of patients still emit them seven months later. The researchers also linked coronavirus RNA in feces to gastric upsets, and concluded that SARS-CoV-2 likely directly infects the gastrointestinal tract, where it may hide out.

‘’It raises the question that ongoing infections in hidden parts of the body may be important for long COVID,’’ said Ami Bhatt, a senior author on the study published online Tuesday in the journal Med, and an associate professor of medicine and genetics at Stanford. Lingering virus might directly invade cells and damage tissues or produce proteins that are provoking the immune system, she said in an interview.

No one knows yet what causes the constellation of post-COVID symptoms, often termed long COVID, that afflict from 5 percent to 80 percent of people after a SARS-CoV-2 infection. It’s possible at least four different biological mechanisms lead to distinct conditions or subtypes of long COVID, said Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunobiology and molecular, cellular, and developmental biology at Yale University.

BLOOMBERG NEWS

South Korea to phase out almost all COVID restrictions

SEOUL — South Korea plans to phase out virtually all of its coronavirus restrictions, except for a mask mandate, starting next week, ending the curbs on business and social life that it has maintained in some form for two years.

As of Monday, restaurants and bars, which currently must close by midnight, will be allowed to operate 24 hours a day, Prime Minister Kim Boo Kyum said Friday. Size restrictions will be removed for events like weddings and rallies, which have been capped at 299 attendees, and for private social gatherings, which have been limited to 10 people.

Starting April 25, Kim said, eating and drinking will again be allowed at movie theaters, indoor sports facilities, and religious institutions. In addition, he said, many hospital beds that have been reserved for COVID patients will be returned to general use.

The Health Ministry also said Friday that a seven-day quarantine requirement for people who test positive for the coronavirus would end in late May, though isolation would still be recommended.

NEW YORK TIMES

Calif. state senator withdraws vaccination mandate bill

A bill that would have required all California students to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, eliminating a personal belief exemption that has been used to circumvent similar mandates, was pulled by its legislative sponsor on Thursday.

Another mandate, by Governor Gavin Newsom, will still take effect once a vaccine is formally approved for children. But unlike the governor’s mandate, the bill pulled by State Senator Richard Pan, a pediatrician, would have allowed only medical exemptions.

Dr. Pan, who spearheaded an earlier tightening of vaccine laws in California, had struggled to get support this year from fellow Democrats, who expressed concern about political backlash while coronavirus rates in the state are relatively low. They worried that anger from the state’s vocal anti-vaccine lobby could accelerate a concerning decline in student enrollment and complicate the party’s chances in the 2022 election.

Last month, a vaccine mandate for California employers was also shelved by its sponsor when Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, a Democrat, cited falling case rates and opposition from organized labor.

NEW YORK TIMES

Virus backlog delays hospital treatment for millions in England

So many health professionals and patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in England that the situation has made it hard to address a backlog of more than six million people awaiting hospital treatment for other conditions, health leaders said on Thursday.

The issue of treatment backlogs is politically sensitive in Britain, where the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to reduce them in the National Health Service.

The government has firmly backed its decision in February to lift coronavirus restrictions earlier than most other developed countries did. Britain recently stopped providing free coronavirus testing on demand.

As the restrictions were lifted, though, the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant known as BA. 2 was spreading through the country, and reports of new cases soared again. Britain’s Office of National Statistics estimated that almost 4.4 million people in England and Wales were infected in a single week in late March, and the percentage of test results that were coming back positive reached record highs.

The daily case counts have fallen from their March peaks, but even so, many scheduled hospital procedures are being canceled at the last minute because the patient or a staff member has tested positive, disrupting efforts to clear the hospital backlog, according to Dr. Tim Mitchell, vice president of the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

NEW YORK TIMES