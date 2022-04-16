Kyle Abraham and A.I.M soldier on at the ICA

Unfortunately, A.I.M is unable to perform “Studies on a Farewell” this weekend because it’s a company piece and one of the eight dancers has contracted a breakthrough case of Covid-19. It’s a shame; the 26-minute work, which would have held down the second half of the program, has an intriguing score that includes Nico Muhly’s “Four Studies” and Beethoven’s “Moonlight” Sonata. The two pieces A.I.M is performing total barely 45 minutes. “Studies on a Farewell” will be replaced by a conversation between Abraham and the ICA’s Bill T. Jones director and curator of performing arts, John Andress, with a Q&A for the audience to follow.

When MacArthur Fellow Kyle Abraham brought A.I.M (“Abraham in Motion”) to the Institute of Contemporary Art in 2014, we got three works inspired by drummer/composer Max Roach’s 1960 protest album “We Insist!” The three works Abraham and his company were planning on their return to the ICA this year were less overtly political, more like love stories.

But as it turned out Friday, 45 minutes was worth the price of admission. Abraham’s “The Quiet Dance” (2011) is set to jazz great Bill Evans’s arrangement of “Some Other Time,” which Leonard Bernstein wrote for the 1944 musical “On the Town.” Catherine Kirk starts it off in silence, upstage left, flailing her arms in a way that recalls Loie Fuller’s “Serpentine Dance,” only less frenetic, with more lower-body movement, and without the skirt. Tamisha A. Guy, Donovan Reed, Keerati Jinakunwiphat, and Claude “CJ” Johnson eventually gather downstage right, and Evans’s gentle keyboarding starts up. Dancing in a loose unison with Kirk and with one another, they sow, they swing baseball bats, they put one hand to the heart and the other to the head. The gestural arm movements suggest ritual, imprecation, oppression.

As the unison breaks down, couples start to form, some same-sex, some not; Abraham might be directing us to the point in “On the Town” where Claire, Hildy, Ozzie, and Chip sing “Some Other Time” as they wonder what will happen after Ozzie and Chip return to their ship. By the end, Kirk is on her own again, finishing with a 180-degree backbend.

For “Our Indigo: If We Were a Love Song” (2021), Abraham chose six love songs by Nina Simone. The seven dancers’ costumes, by Abraham and Karen Young, might well be indigo in color; if not, Dan Scully’s subdued lighting gives them that appearance. Backs to the audience, they cluster upstage left to “Black Is the Color of My True Love’s Hair.” One moment they’re a tableau; the next they’re an organism in slow motion. They raise their arms to the heavens; they slump, beaten down by life. One dancer is supported by a few others in a fleeting Pietà pose. They never break out of the cluster; it’s their shelter, their strength.

The remaining five sections of “Our Indigo” are solos or duets, and the choreography, by Abraham in collaboration with A.I.M, is attuned to the song lyrics. Reed is the “Keeper of the Flame” but also the flame itself, sashaying, undulating, arching an eyebrow at the audience, looking to draw us in. Dancing to Simone’s version of “Little Girl Blue,” which supplements the Rodgers and Hart vocal line with “Good King Wenceslas” on the piano, Gianna Theodore stays close to the ground, slithering, backbending, doing acrobatic floorwork, counting, as the song puts it, her little fingers, an “unhappy little girl blue.”

Johnson and Reed perform a melting duet, clingy at first, then drifting apart, as we hear Simone forgive her cheating lover in “Don’t Explain.” In “Wild Is the Wind,” Keerati Jinakunwiphat both fights the wind and is the wind. Her solo is mostly flowing arm movements; her hands woo and warn, and she looks at them as if seeing them for the first time, as if they belonged to someone else. The closer is set to Simone’s “Images,” whose subject believes “her brown body has no glory” but would know otherwise “if she could dance naked, under palm trees, and see her image in the river.” Kirk, evoking those palm trees and that river, invests her with no end of glory.

A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

At: Institute of Contemporary Art, Barbara Lee Family Foundation Theater, Friday April 15. Remaining performances: April 16–17. Tickets $25-$35, 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

Jeffrey Gantz can be reached at jeffreymgantz@gmail.com.