Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Among reports were two canvasbacks, five ruddy ducks, and a Caspian tern at Lake Pontoosuc in Pittsfield, three Northern shovelers at Stockbridge Bowl, six long-tailed ducks at Richmond Pond in Richmond, and 25 American pipits in Sheffield.

Several days of warm weather last week ushered in a variety of new migrant arrivals. Some of these include cattle egret, green heron, glossy ibis, white ibis, broad-winged hawk, American golden-plover, solitary sandpiper, pectoral sandpiper, yellow-billed cuckoo, ruby-throated hummingbird, blue-headed vireo, purple martin, hermit thrush, worm-eating warbler, Louisiana waterthrush, Nashville warbler, yellow warbler, vesper sparrow, and indigo bunting.

Advertisement

Bristol County: The region hosted a lesser yellowlegs and four pectoral sandpipers on Shaw Road in Fairhaven, four purple martins in Rehoboth, white-eyed vireo at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, and a brown thrasher at Allens Pond in South Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: Highlights included two continuing Pacific loons, a Manx shearwater, and two black vultures at Race Point in Provincetown, a least bittern, a little blue heron, and a tricolored heron at Bells Neck in Harwich, a clapper rail in Wellfleet, a white-eyed vireo at the Provincetown Beech Forest, five purple martins in Mashpee, and indigo buntings in Eastham and South Wellfleet.

Essex County: Observers spotted a greater white-fronted goose at Castle Neck in Ipswich, a sandhill crane in Haverhill, a white-faced ibis in Ipswich, a continuing eared grebe at the Little Private Beach in Marblehead, a Northern goshawk at Ipswich River Sanctuary in Topsfield, a worm-eating warbler at Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, and an upland sandpiper, an American golden-plover, four pectoral sandpipers, and a blue-gray gnatcatcher at Plum Island.

Franklin County: Sightings included a green heron in New Salem and a little blue heron Northfield.

Hampden County: Observers saw upland sandpipers returning to their traditional breeding meadows in Chicopee and Ludlow, and a spotted sandpiper was tallied at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke.

Advertisement

Hampshire County: Among reports were a sandhill crane in Hadley, a common tern at the Windsor Dam at Quabbin in Belchertown, and a short-eared owl in Northampton’s East Meadows.

Martha’s Vineyard: An early yellow-billed cuckoo was noted.

Middlesex County: The area was visited by a green heron at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, 15 glossy ibises at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, a black vulture in Shirley, and a blue-headed vireo, a blackpoll warbler, and a Northern waterthrush in the Middlesex Fells.

Nantucket: A Eurasian green-winged teal was seen at Madaket, and elsewhere on the island, there were a cattle egret, a purple martin, and a brown thrasher.

Norfolk County: The bright lights included a green heron and an American bittern in Dedham, three sandhill cranes at the Medfield State Hospital fields, four piping plovers at Wollaston Beach, two blue-headed vireos at Squantum, eight purple martins at Stony Brook Sanctuary in Norfolk, and a Louisiana waterthrush at Hall’s Pond in Brookline.

Plymouth County: Reports featured 10 willets in Marshfield, two sandhill cranes and a vesper sparrow at Burrage Pond in Hanson and another crane at Ellisville in Plymouth, two black vultures in Marion, and five white-crowned sparrows at the Cumberland Farms fields in Middleboro.

Suffolk County: Sightings included a sandhill crane in flight at Millennium Park in West Roxbury along with 10 broad-winged hawks, three vesper sparrows, six white-crowned sparrows, a blue grosbeak, a ruby-throated hummingbird in Charlestown, a pileated woodpecker at Jamaica Pond, a glaucous gull and a dickcissel in Revere, and Louisiana waterthrushes in Roslindale and Franklin Park.

Advertisement

Worcester County: Spotted were a solitary sandpiper and two dunlin at the Bolton Flats in Bolton, 11 black vultures in Athol, and an Iceland gull at Gate 36 at the Wachusett Reservoir.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.