Hope when the world seems hopeless

They are fresh and portly. Certainly, they’re eating well, judging by the wreckage in the garden, nascent tulips and tiger lilies decapitated.

They bound across the yard, as if on important business. Or freeze, like fugitives who know they’ve been made. Is that stare fear, or defiance?

But they can’t eat everything. Defiant stalks sway in a stiff breeze, fall’s labors pushing through cold soil. Forsythia blazes, its blanket of yellow broken by flashes of cardinal red and robin orange. Irises send up stiff spines, and rose campions spread furry leaves. And, as ever, the weeds are gaining purchase.

Spring comes. It feels impossible until it feels inevitable. It will always come. Because of our carelessness about this earth, it won’t always look like this: It will be too early, too warm, too turbulent. But it will be.

This spring weekend in particular is all about beginnings, and hope.

Christians celebrate Easter, the resurrection of Jesus, the victory of life over death. This is also Passover, the Jewish holiday that commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt. We’re also in the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims renew their faith with fasting and prayer.

But what claim on hope do we have in this broken moment?

The tulips are blooming in Kyiv, too, their brilliant colors unfurled beside the barricades. Across that country, civilians are being slaughtered by a bloodthirsty despot’s forces, their bodies left in the streets. If Russia cannot conquer Ukraine, it is set on erasing it, bombing and starving its people, driving them out by the millions.

We are seeing the worst of humanity in Bucha and Mariupol. Fewer of us see it in other places — Yemen, Eritrea, South Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan — but it’s there too.

How do we — can we — celebrate new beginnings in the midst of countless awful ends?

The joys of spring fall so unevenly upon the world. That injustice tests even the strongest faith.

“I feel hopeless sometimes, because I am human, and sometimes it all feels too big, and I feel too small,” said Rosemary Mulvihill. A Sister of St Joseph, she leads a Boston organization called Sacred Threads, which connects people, mostly women, on matters of spirituality.

She has become a friend, somebody who reflects the best parts of the Catholicism I left behind. She doesn’t pretend to have all the answers, but she often summons perspective and optimism when I can find none.

On Good Friday, we talked about faith and hope in a broken world.

“It’s so easy to be discouraged and despondent, so natural to be weighed down by all the pain and suffering, so easy to ask, ‘Where is God, where is hope in the midst of all of this?’” she said.

Still, Rosemary sees God everywhere: here, in the blossoms and flowers and greening trees, but also in the midst of war. In Poland and other neighboring countries, where people have opened their homes and hearts to millions of refugees. In our neighbors here, who send donations and prayers to Ukraine, and hold vigils and march to protest the war.

But faith is work, even for Rosemary.

“When I look at the TV and see the terrible disasters, sometimes I forget to look at the faces and see the hope,” she said.

Don’t we all?

You don’t have to share Rosemary’s faith to know what she’s talking about: Mister Rogers would call it looking for the helpers. Even in this cruel moment, there are still so very many of them.

In Ukraine, there is misery and desperation, but there is also defiance.

“Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here,” a Ukrainian woman told a Russian soldier, as she confronted him at the start of the war.

So many Russian soldiers have laid down since then, so many Ukrainian fighters and civilians, too. So much death, where there should have been flowers.

But Ukrainians and their defenders still have hope enough to keep fighting, to see another spring.

If the rabbits allow, my own sunflower seeds will soon send blooms skyward. It will be impossible to look at their happy faces without thinking of that Ukrainian woman’s courage.

And what is courage, if not an act of hope?

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.