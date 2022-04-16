Learning driver crashes into Melrose cemetery, toppling gravestones

MELROSE — Multiple gravestones were badly damaged at a cemetery here Saturday afternoon when a woman with a learner’s permit lost control of her Range Rover and veered off the road, plowing into a plot of graves.

The woman, who was accompanied by a person with a license, wasn’t injured, said Melrose Police Lieutenant David Mackey, but photos captured by a Globe staff member at the scene appeared to show at least six gravestones at the city’s Wyoming Cemetery toppled.

She had been practicing her driving skills on the cemetery’s winding roads around 2 p.m. when she mistook the gas pedal for the brake and went crashing into the graves, said Mackey.