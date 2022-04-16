Learning driver crashes into Melrose cemetery, toppling gravestones

MELROSE — Multiple gravestones were badly damaged at a cemetery here Saturday afternoon when a woman with a learner’s permit lost control of her Range Rover and veered off the road, plowing into a plot of graves.
The woman, who was accompanied by a person with a license, wasn’t injured, said Melrose Police Lieutenant David Mackey, but photos captured by a Globe staff member at the scene appeared to show at least six gravestones at the city’s Wyoming Cemetery toppled.
She had been practicing her driving skills on the cemetery’s winding roads around 2 p.m. when she mistook the gas pedal for the brake and went crashing into the graves, said Mackey.
The white Range Rover she was driving appeared to have damage to its front panel on the driver’s side, and Mackey said the vehicle had to be towed from the scene. The vehicle’s front bumper appeared to be dislodged.
“No crime involved, just an unfortunate accident with a considerable amount of damage,” said Mackey. “It was an older woman who just never learned to drive, apparently just recently got her permit, and probably shouldn’t have.”
Mackey did not have an immediate assessment of the damage, but said repairing the gravestones would likely be costly.
“What can you do?” he said. “Accidents happen.”
