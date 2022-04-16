Man injured in South End hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Saturday in Boston’s South End neighborhood, according to the Boston Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Traveler Street and Harrison Avenue at 1:47 a.m, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police spokesman.
Upon arrival, police found emergency medical personnel treating a man, Boyle said. He was attempting to cross over Harrison Avenue using a crosswalk when he was struck by a white four-door sedan.
The driver allegedly came to a full stop at the crosswalk, according to Boyle. As the pedestrian was midway through the crosswalk, Boyle said, the driver “suddenly sped” through and struck him.
The driver did not stop his car after hitting the man. The victim has moderate pain, but his injuries aren’t life-threatening, Boyle said.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The incident is under investigation. No further information was available as of Saturday.
