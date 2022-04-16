Man injured in South End hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Saturday in Boston’s South End neighborhood, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Traveler Street and Harrison Avenue at 1:47 a.m, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police spokesman.

Upon arrival, police found emergency medical personnel treating a man, Boyle said. He was attempting to cross over Harrison Avenue using a crosswalk when he was struck by a white four-door sedan.