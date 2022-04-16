Police rescue two people from vehicle submerged in Lake Noquochoke

Upon arrival, Dartmouth and Westport police officers located a submerged 2016 Ford Focus with two people trapped inside the car.

Dartmouth police, along with other emergency personnel, responded at 10:40 p.m. to a report of a vehicle in the lake near 950 State Road, the department said in a statement posted to Facebook on Saturday.

Police rescued two people who were submerged in about six to seven feet of water after driving into Lake Noquochoke late Friday night, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

Three officers removed their duty gear, entered the lake, and swam about 100 feet out to the car, according to Dartmouth police. They were able to free the occupants from the car and, with help from other officials, get the two people back to shore.

After reaching the shoreline, one of the officers involved in the rescue and both people involved in the crash were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, according to the statement.

The were treated for minor injuries and released, according to Dartmouth police. Police said the driver, a 21-year-old North Attleboro man, is expected to be cited for misconduct in the incident.

The crash is under investigation, but “it appears as if alcohol and speed, as well as lack of knowledge of the area, all contributed to the crash,” the Dartmouth Police Department said.

“Had it not been for the selfless acts of these officers, this unfortunate incident could have turned out much worse,” Tony Vincent, the Dartmouth deputy chief of police, said in the statement.

