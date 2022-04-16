Smell of smoke hangs over charred buildings after fast-moving Friday night fire in Lawrence

Fire officials confirmed early Saturday morning that no one was injured in the blaze,

Crosby Street, where officials say the fire broke out, was blocked to through traffic Saturday morning and fire officials could be seen making their way around the charred wreckage. Residents were allowed back into their homes to retrieve any belongings that could be salvaged.

LAWRENCE — The smell of smoke hung thick in the air at the scene of a massive, fire that tore through several buildings Friday night and displacing 16 families .

Two scorched door frames and other debris could be seen in front of 22-24 Crosby St., which firefighters had blocked off with caution tape.

Luis Torres, 35, who has lived on the second floor of that building on and off for nine years, said firefighters let his father enter the charred structure Saturday. Torres was still hoping to get a chance to go to his room.

Torres said he received a call alerting him about the fire Friday evening after leaving to visit a friend. By the time he had raced back, fire had already consumed much of the property.

“It’s tough,” he said. “Everything’s gone.”

Despite the damage, Torres maintained a positive attitude.

“It’s a fresh start, that’s how I look at it.”

He said he was grateful that no one had been hurt.

“Thank God everybody made it out,” Torres said.

Torres said he and his family had been moved to the Spring Hill Suites in Andover by the Red Cross, after spending the night at the Lawrence Senior Center.



