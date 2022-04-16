Two-alarm fire tears through Norton home

A home in Norton was deemed uninhabitable after a two-alarm fire tore through it Saturday afternoon, the fire department said.

The fire broke out at the two-family home on 43 Charlotte Ave. at about 4:47 p.m., the department said in a statement. Firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from the rear of the home, and a second alarm was struck due to the high fire volume and intense wind conditions.

Firefighters “conducted an aggressive attack and extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes,” the statement said. Crews from the Mansfield, Easton, North Attleborough, Attleboro and Taunton Fire Departments helped put out the blaze.